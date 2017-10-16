Ten Content Pillars To Build An Engaged Community On Instagram

A champion in this category is Nasa (sorry, I’m a super engaged fan of Nasa photos, tweets, and basically everything to Nasa related) with their behind-the-scenes videos, photos of the universe, and how the planet looks from outside… the planet.

They already have 27.9M followers on their account, and they have had massive success because of their uniqueness, authenticity, and perspective, and their visual content they offers us a new lens through which we can see the world beyond: the galaxy, the stars, the clouds, and the solar system.