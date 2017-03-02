Facebook Competitive Tool and Instagram Analytics Tool | Social Insider

Conduct competitive analysis in minutes
Benchmark the competition
Track and monitor your competitors’ actions on Facebook and Instagram.
Socialinsider.io gives you a glimpse of their content performance, when they post, their engagement metrics, audience growth since the day the page or profile was created, and their overall digital strategy.
Spot your competition’s boosted content on Facebook
See the ratio between boosted vs. non-boosted posts
What type of content are your competitors boosting? Do they boost videos or blog posts?
Using some machine learning algorithms, you get behind the scenes access to their content strategy, how often they boost their posts and the ratio between boosted and non-boosted posts.
Monitor your competitors’ hashtags on Instagram
See what hashtags your competitors use
Your clients or managers want to manage their efficiently. Track and measure your competitors’ hashtags on Instagram for getting higher engagement rates.
Gain an in-depth understanding on how well your competitors’ campaigns are working on Instagram, then apply the results to your hashtag strategy.
Tailor your reports and send them to clients or managers
Quickly and efficiently create reports
Save time and energy while socialinsider.io creates in depth reports with stats, Facebook insights, Instagram analytics and plenty of in depth information on your competitors.
You can easily modify each report, set up you own unique design and logo and even add or remove unnecessary stats before sending them out to your clients.
Reach new prospects. Win your pitches
Send to clients actionable insights
Clients hire agencies to come up with new ideas and manage their budget efficiently.
Study their competitors before your pitches, show them their mistakes, and unveil how you’ll take them from point A (their current state) to point B (their desired state) while maintaining the same budget.
We're a team of three customer experience driven passionate programmers and product people. We are trying to build a startup the old fashioned way by creating great value and delivering quality service to our clients.
Get an inside look at your competitors' Facebook activity
