Updated: June 1st, 2017

Welcome to Social Insider ("us", "we", "service") - a tool for Facebook page analysis and Instagram Analytics . We care about your privacy and your personal data.

Collected information

your e-mail and password when you register for a Social Insider account;

information for tracking your Instagram accounts (your Instagram usernames);

profile preferences (we store your timezone to make reports in your time);

public analytics information (data about Instagram accounts that can be found in public access);

private analytics information (data about Instagram accounts that can be processed only after you authorized Social Insider on Instagram website);

log file information (when you use our Service, our servers automatically record certain log file;

information, including your web request, Internet Protocol ("IP") address, browser type, referring / exit pages and URLs, number of clicks and how you interact with links on the Service, domain names, landing pages, pages viewed, and other such information);

How we use collected information

We do use data only for providing you the best quality product. We do not sell or share your data.

provide you product and analytics services;

remember information so you will not have to re-enter it during your visit or the next time you visit the Service;

provide, improve, test, and monitor the effectiveness of our Service;

develop and test new products and features;

diagnose or fix technology problems.

Cookies and similar technologies

Cookies are small files stored by your browser. We use cookies to store your preferences, and to improve you access to and use of the Site. Cookies are required to use the Site, turning off cookies would mean not being able to login into the system.

Third-Party Sites and Services

We use third-party payment services to collect payments made on our site. As part of the payment process you shall be directed to a webpage or web service that is hosted by the payment service provider or its appointee. Any Personal Information that you provide on a payment services page will be collected by the payment service and not by Social Insider, and will be subject to the privacy policy of the payment service provider (www.paypal.com) and not covered by this policy.

We also use some analytics systems (like Google Analytics) to make our service more convenient. We do not have control over the content or privacy and security practices and policies of such third parties.

Information disclosure

You agree that Social Insider may disclose personal information with third parties in limited circumstances, including when complying with legal process, preventing fraud, protecting the security of our network, servers and services. Providing that information in such circumstances Social Insider will only disclose the limited part of personal information that is required to be shared in the unique situation.

Information security

We have implemented reasonable measures to protect your information, prevent unauthorized access to our servers and stored data. We use network protection system. All security changes is covered by our internal security rules. We encrypt our services using secure socket layer (SSL) protocol. Also do our payment service partner. Access to your account requires password verification.

Although we do our best to protect your personal information, no one can guarantee data to be 100% secure.

Updates

We post any changes we make to our Privacy Policy on this page. The date the Privacy Policy was last updated is identified at the top of this page. You are responsible for periodically visiting the Social Insider Privacy Policy to check for any changes.

Questions and comments

To ask questions about or comment on this Privacy Policy and our privacy practices, you may contact us at razvan@socialinsider.io