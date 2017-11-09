Lead Nurturing: A step By Step Guide To Boost Your Conversion Rates From Day One

Most marketers know how to use different strategies to generate leads and get massive subscribers to their email lists. But, how many of these subscribers convert to sales. According to Marketingsherpa, 61% of b2b marketers send all lead generated to sales, but only 27% of those leads will be qualified.
The problem is, lead generation is only a piece of the puzzle. The real deal is in nurturing your leads.
Nurturing your leads will help you to boost your conversion rates. Nurtured leads make 47% larger purchases than non-nurtured leads. This is the reason why you need to take care of your leads.
In this article, I will show you five steps to boost your conversion rates from day 1 by nurturing your leads.
Let's get started:
Step 1. Provide value before they opt in
The first thing you need to do before you start lead nurturing is to provide value to your audience. You can do this by creating valuable and high-quality content that will address their needs and draw them to your business.
Creating valuable content will help you to raise your brand, reach more users and acquire more leads for your business.
“Content builds relationships. Relationships are built on trust. Trust drives revenue” - according to Andrew Davis.
The truth is, 47% of b2b buyers consume 3-5 pieces of content prior to engaging with a salesperson. This is why you need to start creating valuable content.
A great place to start is by using the Facebook instant articles together with the pre-filled forms.
Why do you need to use Facebook Instant articles with pre-filled forms?
Instant Articles’ popularity reflects an increasingly mobile audience. As of February 2017, Facebook currently counts 1.23 billion daily active users, with 1.15 billion of them on mobile. That is huge!
Instant article is a mobile publishing platform that allows you to share contents and news to Facebook's app. This implies that you don't need to promote your blog post or website content. Instant articles distribute your contents on Facebook. It loads 10 x faster than the standard website pages on mobile devices.
That is not all!
You can use instant articles to acquire more leads. According to Facebook, an Instant Article is 20 to 50 percent more likely to be clicked than a regular link post. All you need is to create opt-in forms within the instant article. The form is pre-filled with the user’s data from their accounts, so it does not require readers to fill any field.
With instant articles, you offer valuable content to your audience and also get leads in return. You can download the subscribers’ data and upload it into your email marketing software. This is when you can start nurturing them.
Below is an example of an Instant article on a mobile device.
Step 2. Create a USEFUL freebie
Freebies are good resources to further educate and develop trust in your subscribers. Your website visitors are searching for ways to solve their problems. One of the core reasons you need to offer freebies is to assure your audience that buying your product or services will solve their problems.
Therefore, your freebie should address a common problem your audience is facing and proffer solution to it. Ensure that it is something they will find useful and valuable.
You can develop the freebie content from your blog articles that have massive engagement, shares and are best written. You can turn them into a free e-book or report to nurture your leads. However, it has to be relevant and of a high quality.
Step 3. Segment your audience
Now that you have your visitors’ email addresses, it is time to send them valuable and relevant messages at each stage of the buyer's journey.
Your leads are not the same. Most of them are not ready to buy at the lead generation stage ie. Opt-in stage. They may require more information to be able to make an informed decision. This is where segmentation comes in.
Segmentation involves dividing a broad list of prospective customers into sub-groups (known as segments) based on things like Age, gender, Geography, purchase interests, past purchases, buying frequency, industry, organization type, job function, education and seniority level, etc.
According to Eric Leakes, “segmenting your leads allows you to measure your efforts with greater accuracy and, if exploited, will result in increased sales for your business”
In addition to that, Lyris Annual Email Optimizer report shows 39% of marketers who segmented their email list experienced higher open rates".
Segmenting your email list will enable you to communicate to your prospects as they move along the buyer cycle. This will increase your open, clickthrough and conversion rates considerably.
Step 4: Retarget your leads with CRM retargeting.
It is a fact that many people who subscribed to your list may not open your emails. So, how do you get them to convert? This is where CRM retargeting comes in.
This strategy involves using CRM retargeting on Facebook with your email campaign to get incredible results.
Look at the image below:
What is CRM retargeting?
CRM (customer relationship management) retargeting is a system that helps you to create detail custom audiences for your advertising campaigns based on the data you have in your CRM such as customers details.
A CRM helps you to create different segments of your email lists based on your needs, such as:
This will enable you to personalize emails to your subscribers.
For example:
If you send 10,000 emails to your email subscribers and only 10% opens it. What will you do with the remaining 9,000 subscribers? With CRM retargeting, you can easily create a retargeting campaign on Facebook that will show your ads to those 90% subscribers who did not open your email. All you need is to select the contacts who did not open your email in your CRM.
When you upload the segment (as custom audiences) on Facebook, you can run ads to inform them about your offer or give them new content since they missed your emails.
There are different software on the market today that can help you to manage the leads that subscribe to your list and build custom audiences of your prospect on Facebook without you having to do it manually.
Step 5. Don’t give up
Human behavior is often times, not predictable. Some of your subscribers may buy, while others may not. If after you have nurtured them with relevant content and retargeting ads, and you are not getting the right results, you don't have to give up. Keep nurturing them; peradventure they can reconsider your offer.
In addition to nurturing, you can offer them some kind of incentive like a discount, special deal, free trial etc. If they still did not convert, there is one more thing you can do.
Ask for their feedback.
Their feedback will enable you to learn valuable insights and be able to see into your prospects mind. Then, you can learn how to improve your strategies.
Lead nurturing according to various stats above, is an effective practice, so don't you give up.
Final thought
Lead generation is important. But, you don’t have to stop at that.
If you want to boost your conversion from day 1, you need to start nurturing your leads from now on. You can start with Facebook Instant articles with pre-filled forms, then create useful freebies, segment your audience and retarget them using CRM retargeting and Facebook ads. You need to keep nurturing your leads.
What other ways have you been nurturing your leads and getting results? Share it in the comment section below.
