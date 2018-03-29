How To Add Link To Instagram Stories

Instagram started 2018 with a change in its algorithm to make things a little more timely. Users are now likely to see newer posts higher up, and more images and videos will be allowed to bubble up as they come. They claimed that this new change was "based on user feedback" but this is another topic we will talk about in another article.
In this article, you'll discover how to add links to your Instagram stories and how these stories will help your business account.
With Instagram you can easily:
I will stop to Instagram stories and how you can add links to them so you can increase your visibility on your business page.
The Instagram story feature is a simple way to share your photos or videos with your followers for 24 hours. After hours have passes your stories will disappear, and no longer be available for your followers to view on your profile. Recently they came with an update, and after uploading a part of a story, you can choose to add it to your permanent feed, save it to your device for future use, or let it disappear after 24 hours with the story mode.
One of Instagram’s biggest issues as a social media marketing tool is that links in captions aren’t clickable. You can add a URL to your Instagram post caption, but this is not a solution.
In the beginning, when Instagram released clickable links in stories, they allowed this to only verified accounts but starting from last year the social network app is letting all business Instagram accounts with 10,000 or more followers add links to their Instagram stories. This is extremely helpful in driving Instagram traffic to your brand’s website, your latest blog post or if you simply want to promote something - Let's say you're amazing tool, for example.
If you want to add a link to you're Instagram Story you have to follow the following steps:
Once you have opened the camera icon, you have a lot of options. You can take a photo, a video, or you can swipe up and access your library so you can choose any photo or video that you captured within the past 24 hours.
Click on the chain icon and a new page will open where you can either enter or paste the URL that you want your followers to click. Once you put your link make sure you press done.
Remember - this icon will only appear if you have a verified account or if you have a business profile that has more than 10,000 followers.
If you haven’t already converted your account to a Business profile, you can do so in your Settings. It won’t change much except adding analytics and tracking capabilities, a spot for contact information, and the ability to promote your post.
Before posting your story make sure you add a call-to-action. If you really want your audience to click on your link, you have to remind them to swipe up.
At the end of your story, people will see a "see more" sign, but it will help if you tell them nicely to click it.
If you don't have imagination, here are some examples:
Once you've done the steps above your Instagram Story is ready!
Final thought
Instagram stories provides you the opportunity to tell a story and present your content in an exciting new way. Let's say, more creative. Take your blog post, create graphic images and make an Instagram Story.
If you have a verified account or if you have a business profile that has more than 10,000 followers you should take advantage of this option and post daily a new story with a link to your page.
Maria Ganta
Content Strategist @ Socialinsider
