Ask The Social Media Managers: Facebook And Instagram Metrics You Should Focus In 2018

On January 11th, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook would be changing its news feed algorithm to prioritize content from “friends, family, and groups.”
“As we roll this out,” Zuckerberg wrote, “You’ll see less public content like posts from businesses, brands, and media. And the public content you see more will be held to the same standard—it should encourage meaningful interactions between people.”
So the days when a brand could randomly post to Facebook and get “amazing reach” are over, but even really good posts are hardly seen (organically) – so what it is to be done?
We’ve talked with eight social media managers about these changes and how they impact their relationship with the clients. How do they translate these algorithm changes into social media KPIs, actions, and Facebook and Instagram metrics? Let's find out together :)
We encourage our clients to go beyond vanity metrics and focus on engagement. Specifically, we like to go beyond likes and hearts to comments and shares/regrams.
If social traffic is a key performance indicator (KPI), we'll want to see that we're getting click-throughs to the blog/website/landing page (also known as click-through rate or CTR).
I will say, for our clients who are just starting out on social, audience/community growth is important! We spend a lot of time educating clients on two things:
As consumers adopt new social behaviors, agencies are also changing their measurement strategies. Traditionally, social media has been used to increase top of funnel engagement and now organizations are using social media in other phases of the decision journey.
Besides brand awareness social media can help to achieve business objective such as analyzing change in brand perception, attracting new employees, more efficient customer service (from cost to time consumption). This kind of evolution requires new metrics and the alignment of social media strategies to their urgent business challenges.
It’s engagement rate one day, response time the next because social metrics come and go. As long as we connect them with business objectives it’s a win-win situation.
We are in the glory days of digital marketing. With this new Facebook algorithm change, instead of seeing it as a deterrent, marketers and small business owners should take it as a good sign.
We are now more people centric, as good social media marketing should be. We need to continue to take into account our audiences and truly provide a value to them. With lower CPC than on Google, Facebook advertising continues to garner the results we need while ensuring fans receive the quality content they deserve.
For me engagement is one of the most important metrics, no matter the channel. I’ve never crawled for vanity metrics. Instead, I’ve persuaded my clients not to strive for big numbers, but for qualitative interactions.
I’ve constantly considered (Facebook) Reach questionable, that’s why I smiled last week when I read that the new organic reach will finally count only the people who had an unpaid post enter their screen (while previously organic reach was counted when a person had an unpaid post placed into their News Feed whether it entered the screen or not).
So, good engagement could stand for tons of shares, eloquent comments, love/wow/haha reactions, 5-star-reviews, positive mentions, fans being active more days in a month, having referrals, good average view duration (if the content is video) etc.
If you run Facebook Ads, you’ve probably noticed the extremely long list of over 100 metrics you can measure. Enjoy & good luck finding the ones that matter for your business
For Facebook, it’s important to look at your best-performing posts in terms of engagement, reach and shares. From this insight, you can create more of the same high-performing content .
For Instagram, it depends on your objectives of using the platform which can range include brand awareness, engagement, or clicks to your website or properties. For many brands, the number of clicks that Instagram is driving to their website can be one of the most important KPIs.
Reach, reactions and video views, clicks or leads when aiming for consideration and purchase
Social media metrics vary, according to business need, campaign, format and consumer lifecycle.
I watch for reach, reactions and video views when posting a branded piece of content that generates awareness, builds preferability or leverages advocacy.
At the same time, I can watch for clicks or leads when aiming for consideration and purchase. Of course, all seen through a larger lens: brand metrics, social sales or customer satisfaction.
The role of social, even if present in all steps of the customer journey, cannot and should not be isolated from other marketing, sales and post-sales actions and thus results.
My client always wants to know when is the best time for her to publish her Instagram posts; given the request, she is most interested in engagement and what days/times have the highest rates.
Focus on DPAs and MPAs carousal ads.
Instagram & Facebook Dynamic Ads can help your drive more online sales using your product catalog. Re-market products that customers visited on your website with product ads
Final thought
As a summary to this talk, these are the most important Facebook and Instagram metrics you should measure in 2018:
1. Engagement rate
2. Quality conversations
3. Super real fans
4. Responsive time of Facebook
5. Click -Through - Rate
6. Reach and shares
7. Best time to post.
What do you think? What are the most important Facebook and Instagram metrics that your clients are asking for? Share your thoughts, ideas or tips with us.
