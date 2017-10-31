Demystifying The Rules Of Best Time To Post On Instagram

Actually, there isn’t. Most of the articles around the Internet tell you to post between 8:30am and 11:00am, and then after 5:00pm because that’s when people commute to/from work and browse their Instagram accounts.

But this idea overlooks those people who are in meeting rooms, get bored and scroll through Facebook and Instagram, or those who work from home (e.g. freelancers and bloggers) and don’t commute at all.