Return to site
Return to site

How your competitors create impact in a time-poor digital audience

· Competitive Analysis
  • They inspire their employees to be the brands’ ambassadors, and not paying the influencers to share their brand story.
  • They create a community around their brand where people belong, not a customer database.
  • They sell better version of their clients, not products or services.
  • They don’t have the best product on the market; they care more. 
  • They listen more to their users. Every time. Everywhere.
  • They are grateful for who and what they have right now. 
  • They create intangible value, not tangible features.
  • They go outside the building more often.
  • They have a human business strategy.
  • They have a mission, not quick fixes.

And more important!

They are not obsessed with the competition; they are obsessed with their customers.

If you want to disrupt your market, look for opportunities to change a single micro-moment, one person at a time.​ - Bernadette Jiwa

We recommend you these two great books written by Bernadette Jiwa which might help you understand your audience:

  1. Marketing: A Love Story 
  2. Meaningful: The Story of Ideas That Fly
10 reasons why your competitors are creating impact in a time-poor digital audience

P.S. Can we send you an email?

Once a week or so we send an email with our best content. No sales pitches, no bullshit, and one-click unsubscribe:

Subscribe
PreviousNext
All Posts
×

Almost done…

We just sent you an email. Please click the link in the email to confirm your subscription!

OKSubscriptions powered by Strikingly