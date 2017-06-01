How your competitors create impact in a time-poor digital audience

And more important!
They are not obsessed with the competition; they are obsessed with their customers.
If you want to disrupt your market, look for opportunities to change a single micro-moment, one person at a time. - Bernadette Jiwa
We recommend you these two great books written by Bernadette Jiwa which might help you understand your audience:
