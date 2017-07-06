Facebook Engagement Rate of Top 10 Coffee Brands from the US

An engaged audience on Facebook is an audience that is more likely to buy or to recommend your products or services to their friends.
Facebook has evolved over the last several years, moving its strategy to a pay-to-play model and changing our behavior as businesses and individuals.
There was a time when brands were competing for fans, total fans is still a solid metrics for agencies and digital marketers, but it’s a vanity metrics - good for feeling awesome, bad for action. A higher number of fans doesn’t reflect the way brands should empower its users and welcome them.
Is Facebook Engagement a good metric? Should we focus on Facebook Engagement? Andrea Vahl noted in her latest article:
If your Page doesn’t get engagement, the posts start to drop out of the News Feed even more with your community. [...] Also a good reason to have an engaging post is that if you were to Boost your post and add some advertising budget to push it out to more people, Facebook rewards good content with lower costs to get more reach!
Facebook Engagement is a good metric for your business visibility.
How to create an engaged Facebook community around your brand
Let’s find out together looking at top 10 coffee brands from the US and see how and why they succeeded with the engagement through their Facebook community:
In the last 30 days, Peet's Coffee had the highest Engagement Rate / Page - 3.421% with an Engagement Rate/Post - 0.171%. But most important is that they got lots of LOVE reactions from their community while they had two posts per day in the last 30 days.
Why Peet's Coffee has an engaged Facebook community:
Gloria Jean's Coffee got an Engagement Rate / Page of 2.695% and an Engagement Rate / Post - 0.150%. They got lots of LOVE reactions in the last 30 days, and they published on average one post per day.
Why Gloria Jean's Coffee has an engaged Facebook community:
In the last 30 days, Seattle's Best Coffee got an Engagement Rate/Page of 2.302% with an Engagement Rate/Post of 0.767%.
Seattle's Best Coffee had a disruptive fans evolution for the last 30 days - take a look at the image below. Not so many reactions from the community because they didn't have a consistency in publishing.
Caribou Coffee had an Engagement Rate/Page of 1.231% in the last 30 days with an Engagement Rate/Post of 0.077%.
Caribou Coffee published on average one post per day and the most visible reaction on the page was the LOVE reaction.
Why Caribou Coffee has an engaged Facebook community:
Flogers got an Engagement Rate/Page of 1.148% with an Engagement Rate/post of 0.383% and 25k people talking about this brand in the last 30 days.
Folgers posted just three posts one of them with photo and the other two with videos. The last post was posted on July 4th celebrating America's birthday. Not so many reactions in their community because they didn't post with regularity.
For the last 30 days, Dunkin' Donuts got an Engagement Rate/Page of 0.313% with an Engagement Rate/Post of 0.015%.
Dunkin' Donuts published 21 posts.
Why Dunkin' Donuts has an engaged Facebook community:
Starbucks had an Engagement Rate/Page of 0.199% for the last 30 days with an Engagement Rate/Post of 0.028.
Of course, the community loves the Starbucks coffee and send them LOVE reactions to their community.
Why Starbucks has an engaged Facebook community:
In the last 30 days, Tully's Coffee Shops had an Engagement Rate/Page of 0.391 with and Engagement Rate/Post of 0.036%. Their Facebook community is decreasing.
Costa Coffee had an Engagement Rate/Page of 1.167% with an Engagement Rate/Post of 0.058%.
20 posts were published by the brand and the community responded with lots of LOVE reactions.
On average, Costa Coffee posted one post per day.
Why Costa Coffee has an engaged Facebook community:
Tim Hortons had an Engagement Rate/Page of 0.050% with an Engagement Rate/Post of 0.017%.
But they posted only 3 posts with photos during the last 30 days.
Wrapping up
Creating products and services for a time-poor audience, it's our role as marketers to move from the "winners takes all" mentality to "one person at a time" approach for our businesses.
Key takeaways from this analysis:
