Monthly Performance Review: US Airlines Industry Report

Lots of our users questioned us about different metrics from Social Insider. That’s why we’re going to release periodically some industry reports about competitive brands and why they succeeded on Facebook.
After publishing insights about top 5 female social media influences, the second monthly review is a report on U.S. Airlines industry. It is comprised of:
As you may read in our previous monthly report, we’ll reveal insights about:
These insights are for the last 30 days for the US Airlines industry.
Page Performance
Southwest Airlines has more than 5.5 million fans on their Facebook community, and it's located in Dallas United States.
In the last 30 days, they had 32 posts with an 0.058% engagement rate/post, and overall the engagement rate/page in the selected time range was 1.85%.
Even if they posted less than the previous period (22 April - 23 May) - 47% fewer posts, they got an increase in total fans with 327%.
Engagement reports
On average, the Southwest Airlines posted 2 posts/day, most of them were videos, followed by photos.
Most of the fans used reactions for interacting with the page, and they reacted with Love reactions. On some specific posts, the Angry reactions were present on their community.
Paid posts vs. non-paid
Southwest Airlines posted 32 posts during the last 30 days, and 18% of posts were boosted by the page.
The best post was a Facebook live from the cockpit with the captain Lou Freeman, their longest pilot.
18% of posts were promoted by the Southwest Airlines during the 23 May - 22 June.
82% of posts weren't promoted in the selected time range.
Community analysis
Most of the people commented on the Facebook page in the evening, and the female was the most active gender in comments.
Page performance
Delta has more than 1.9 million fans in their Facebook community, and it's located in the Atlanta United States.
Between 23 May and 22 Jun, they posted 20 posts on Facebook, the engagement rate/post was 0.295, and the overall engagement rate/page was 5.898%.
They had with 18% more posts than the previous interval and their community increased with 142% vs. 22 April - 23 May.
Engagement reports
On average, Delta posted one post/day with a video included, followed by posts with photos.
Even if they didn't encounter a continuous engagement on their Facebook page, most of the fans interacted with reactions on the Facebook pages, and no one shared their content in the last 30 days.
Delta is a loved brand by the community as you can see in the Reactions Daily Evolution graph.
Paid vs. non-paid posts
During the last 30 days, Delta posted 20 posts, and the most performant post was published on the Fathers' Day.
25% of posts were boosted by the page during 23 May to 22 Jun.
75% of posts weren't promoted by Delta in the selected time range.
Community analysis
In the last days, most of the people were active in the afternoon and the evening. More women commented on the Facebook page than the men.
Page performance
American Airlines has more than 2.2 million fans on Facebook, and they pledge for helping their community with advice and inspiration for their trips.
American Airlines posted 27 posts in the last 30 days and they got 0.117% engagement rate/post and 3.146% overall engagement rate/page.
The community increased with 127% and they had an engaged community with 199% more than the previous period.
Engagement reports
On average, American Airlines posted two posts/day, most of them with videos. Lots of reactions were on the Facebook page in the last 30 days and just a few shares.
American Airlines is a loved brand in their Facebook community.
Paid posts vs. non-paid
In the last 30 days, American Airlines posted 27 posts and the most performant post was their support to LGBT communities.
22% of posts were boosted with their community.
77% of posts weren't boosted in the selected time range. Here are a few of them:
Community analysis
Lots of comments in the afternoon on their Facebook page, the male is a representative gender in comments.
Page performance
United has more than 1 million fans in their Facebook community.
In the last 30 days, they posted only 13 posts and they got with 25% fewer engaged users vs. the previous time range.The engagement rate/post was 0.166%, and the overall engagement rate/page was 2.152%.
The community increased with 78% vs. the previous time range: 22 April - 23 May.
Engagement reports
On average, United posted one post per day with photos and links.
Just a few comments on their Facebook page, most of the people interacted with Love reactions.
Paid posts vs. non-paid
United didn't promoted their content in the last 30 days.
United published 13 posts in the last 30 days. Here are a few of them:
Community analysis
Not so many comments in the last days. The men are more visible in comments on the Facebook page than women.
Page performance
Alaska Airlines has more than 8 hundred thousands fans in their Facebook community, and it's located in the Seattle United States.
In the last 30 days, they got an increase in page growth with 95% more than the previous period, but a decrease in engaged users with 64%.
The engagement rate/post was 0.21%, and the overall engagement rate/page was 5.663%.
Engagement reports
On average, Alaska Airlines, posted 2 posts per day, most of them with photos, followed by videos.
Lots of reactions on their Facebook page, most of them was Love reactions.
Paid posts vs. non-paid
Alaska Airlines posted 27 posts in the last 30 days. The most performant post was published on Jun when they celebrated the National Best Friend's Day.
14% of their posts were boosted by the page. Here are just three of them:
85% weren't boosted during the last 30 days. Here are listed few of them:
Community analysis
Not so many comments on the Alaska Airlines' Facebook page.
Takeaways
P.S. Can we send you an email?
Once a week or so we send an email with our best content. No sales pitches, no bullshit, and one-click unsubscribe:
Almost done…
We just sent you an email. Please click the link in the email to confirm your subscription!
OKSubscriptions powered by Strikingly