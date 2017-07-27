Return to site
Facebook Engagement Rates Of Top 10 US Fast-Food Brands

We're living in an era full of content with an exceeded volume of sharing.

It's our job as digital marketers to move our attention to social engagement, to create content that appeals to our customers’ emotions and engages them in meaningful interactions which initiate genuine relationships.

It's not enough to create content, post, and then sit back and wonder why people aren't responding or buying our products or services.

It's not an easy task; it takes time and courage to create lasting connections with our customers. Facebook engagement is the new way of social selling. Social engagement is becoming a required skill for every marketer.

Why should we focus on Facebook engagement?

Because Facebook it remains the most popular social media platform and thanks to their algorithms they reward the most engaging content with lower costs for getting reach.

Find out how Top 10 US Fast-Food Brands succeed on Facebook and what are their Facebook engagement rates.

socialinsider.io is a start-up in the field of social media analytics that aims to deliver quality insights to brands through their social media professionals, working in agencies or companies.

Today we’re going to present an analysis Top 10 US Fast-Food Brands and how they perform on Facebook despite their enormous number of fans.

Top 10 US Fast Food Brands with the highest Engagement Rates

  1. Arby’s
  2. Taco Bell
  3. Wendy’s
  4. Burger King
  5. Panera Bread
  6. Domino’s Pizza
  7. Chipotle Mexican Grill
  8. Tim Hortons
  9. Subway
  10. McDonald’s

If you wonder "what’s in it for you" in this guide, we have:

For digital agencies:

  • Wow your clients with complete reports about their competitors' actions, show them where they should improve their digital strategy.
  • Twist the communication and create experiences on Facebook pages, not just pictures with a caption.

For community managers:

  • Compare your Facebook engagement rates against your top competitors.
  • Find inspiration. See the good, the bad and the ugly behind the top 10 fast food players from the US and apply the social insights to your editorial calendar.  

For entrepreneurs

  • You may feel overwhelmed when you look at these fast-food giants, but you have a huge advantage: create an engaged community around your business.
  • Study your competitors, see what are the unmeet needs for this niche and solve these problems. Big brands don’t have time to address tiny problems.

Our Report on Facebook Engagement of Top 10 US Fast-Food brands is a number-drive homage of the most engaged brands. The rankings are the sum of likes, reactions, shares, and comments for each day.

But enough talk, read and take a closer look at their Engagement Rates/Posts and Engagement Rates/Page and correlate the data with the fans' evolution for June:

