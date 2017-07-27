Facebook Engagement Rates Of Top 10 US Fast-Food Brands

We're living in an era full of content with an exceeded volume of sharing.
It's our job as digital marketers to move our attention to social engagement, to create content that appeals to our customers’ emotions and engages them in meaningful interactions which initiate genuine relationships.
It's not enough to create content, post, and then sit back and wonder why people aren't responding or buying our products or services.
It's not an easy task; it takes time and courage to create lasting connections with our customers. Facebook engagement is the new way of social selling. Social engagement is becoming a required skill for every marketer.
Because Facebook it remains the most popular social media platform and thanks to their algorithms they reward the most engaging content with lower costs for getting reach.
socialinsider.io is a start-up in the field of social media analytics that aims to deliver quality insights to brands through their social media professionals, working in agencies or companies.
Today we’re going to present an analysis Top 10 US Fast-Food Brands and how they perform on Facebook despite their enormous number of fans.
Top 10 US Fast Food Brands with the highest Engagement Rates
If you wonder "what’s in it for you" in this guide, we have:
For digital agencies:
For community managers:
For entrepreneurs
Our Report on Facebook Engagement of Top 10 US Fast-Food brands is a number-drive homage of the most engaged brands. The rankings are the sum of likes, reactions, shares, and comments for each day.
But enough talk, read and take a closer look at their Engagement Rates/Posts and Engagement Rates/Page and correlate the data with the fans' evolution for June:
