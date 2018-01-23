Ten Steps To Grow A Successful Instagram Account

Instagram not only has an appeal that works for almost any group, but it also as a personalized and very welcoming feel. Thus, can prove very effectual, previously, you have read on ways to create an Instagram marketing strategy for your business, and ways to write a compelling Instagram bio for your business.
In this article, the focus will be on how to be successful on Instagram and how to ensure your account is growing.
Here’s a list of ten tips on how to build a successful Instagram account
#1. Getting the right aesthetic and sticking to it
There are different kinds of accounts, hence different themes. For example, you may find travel accounts, fashion accounts and many more. But you may not want to be constrained along the lines of a single theme –after all, Instagram is famous for its expressive features, so to get around the thematic issue, you should choose an aesthetic instead.
Examples of aesthetic styles are; golden, bold, bright, dark, colorful, moody and many more. Once you go through your photos, you will most likely see all your favorite images have a shared aesthetic; you should then go ahead to ensure the photos you post to follow that appeal. Aesthetics help get past the thematic constraint, while still maintaining the authentic feel of your account.
#2. Filter consistency
As already established, Instagram can be very expressive, with a dozen of filters and editing features. Tempting as it may be to try something different with each post, you should have very few go to filters.
This not only work hand in hand with improving the aesthetic but also ascertains your work has a natural flow. This is not to say that you are confined to using just one filter, but you should explicitly assure they don’t go beyond three. Having a limited range of filters to choose from also go a long way in creating a niche for your account as well as helping in brand recognition.
#3. Involve your audience through the captions
Social media is supposed to be just that, social. You need to involve your followers and make them feel like part of your account and essentially, brand. You can do that through a few clever ways, but the most common is through the caption.
The caption is the gateway to your account, through it, you get more followers, and you get to keep and interact with your existing followers. One of the most popular tricks is to engage your audience with a question, either asking them for advice, opinion, or what they would do if they were in a particular position.
#4. Be picky with your content
Successful Instagram accounts are synonymous with consistency. If you create a food account, it means the followers you are garnering are fans of the food posts you have. It would go beside the point for you to go ahead and post a political photo. Once you realize your niche area, it is essential to stick to it.
However, you might have one of those moments when you have a picture that doesn’t fit your account, but you just must’ post it. There are two ways to go about it:
#5. Post more videos and boomerang
The goal here is to run a successful Instagram account. Thus, you need to maximize on the opportunity and use every tool to your advantage. Videos are one of the tools that will help increase your following rates. They are fascinating and always give a break from the scrolling. A video worth watching will glue your audience to your account.
Pro tip: while posting a video, consider the hashtags you use. When used correctly, hashtags can amplify your video’s reach.
#6. Go live
This is another tool that can help your account grow infinitely. For starters, it’s a live interaction between you and followers, thus solidifying your relation. Secondly, users who haven’t deactivated notifications will get a notification every time you go live, talk of free publicity.
#7. Plan your feed
It may feel like most of the successful accounts have random and sporadic posts, but the truth is, a lot of planning goes into it. If you want to get to that level, it means you will have to set time apart to create content.
It is advised to create a week’s content in advance. This not only helps with planning, but it also goes a long way to building themes and styles. Creativity is a keen item of the process.
#8. Use Instagram Stories
More than 300 million people use Instagram Stories every day, and businesses are seeing great success with stories content:
- Thirty-three percent of the most viewed stories come from businesses
- 1 in 5 organic stories receives a direct message
Showcase behind the scene content, host Instagram takeovers, promote your blog posts, show lists, and countdowns, offer limited promotions, or just be creative.
#9. Curate your posts
Apart from having high-quality pictures, posting consistently and engaging with your audience, you also need to ensure your feed has a cohesive feel and look. This is consistent but unique feed that will allow your followers to feel more in sync and connected with your account.
#10. Who’s your competition?
Put your detective hat and start looking at your competitors' activity, see their engagement metrics, what hashtags they frequently use. If they’re using the same hashtags on a consistent basis, there’s likely a reason for it—they work :)
#11. Bonus: Use the appropriate hashtags (duh)
Hashtags are the core concept of Instagram. Instagram uses hashtags to categorize content. If you search on Instagram, you’ll notice you can search by top content, hashtag, people (username) and places.
Based on your business objectives, you can use two types of hashtags:
Final thought
Instagram is one of the most creative platforms to showcase your brand. Coming out on top doesn’t happen overnight, but if you follow the above Instagram techniques, you will steadily grow your account.
