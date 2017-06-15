40 Tools for Marketers and Digital Agencies under $40

Even if you feel that there are too many tools for digital marketers and agencies, I think your business objectives depend on them.
Thanks to the technology, today are a lot of useful tools with an affordable price for everyone.
I gathered here a toolbox of 40 tools for marketers and digital agencies for social media analytics, content creation, reporting and performance tools.
Social Media Analytics Tools
Lately, Instagram is the most popular platform for brands and publishers, and more and more marketers need performant tools for campaigns' benchmarking.
SmartMetrics.co is a tool for Instagram Analytics which analyze your Instagram account or your business account. It shows you data and stats in 30 graphics which includes:
Audience
Engagement
Optimization
Price starts from $19 per account with more than 5k followers.
Social Insider is an awesome competitive tool for Facebook pages analysis. It allows digital marketers to track and benchmark their top competitors on Facebook, to extract useful insights about their digital strategy, their Facebook community and their editorial plan.
Social Insider teaches you how to perform on Facebook by comparing your actions against top competitors. You could use Social Social to get:
Page performance
Price: one price for unlimited competitive Facebook pages: $20/month.
Burrd analyzes any Twitter profiles and gives you stats in a beautiful UI. Burrd provides you:
AnalyzeWorld reveals the profile personality through the tweets. It uses the Linguistic Inquiry and Word Count (LIWC) technology and provides:
Price: it’s free. All you have to do is to add the Twitter handle and the tool will start analyze the profile.
If you want to get a snapshot of every Twitter profile, try out Lifeontwitter. It gives you:
Lifeontwitter is a quick solution for getting a preview of every Twitter profile.
Price: it’s free.
Twitonomy gives you detailed insights about the Twitter profiles. It monitors mentions, retweets, it offers search analytics on hashtags, keywords, and URL.
Price - it starts from $19/month.
Followerwonk is the most complex tool for Twitter analytics. It’s a Moz app and it lets you find influencers on Twitter. Followerwonk suggests you how to optimize your account, and it shows you:
Price: it’s free for your account, then it costs $29/month for 3 Twitter profiles.
Audiense is Twitter analytics tool and Watson’s official partner. It provides insights about followers” demographics, interests and influence. For every account which has less than 5k followers plus following, is free.
Klear gives you the power to get in touch with top influencers from your followers or fans from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Create a free account and then start browsing between influencers from any location, filtered by 60k skills.
Price: it’s free for a limited set of features.
IBM Watson Personality Insights is a tool for qualitative research developed by IBM. It’s a great tool to find out how your brand is perceived online and what’s the tone of voice.
Websta helps marketers to understand their Instagram community and offers stats and data for better marketing decisions. Websta analyzes your content, shows the engagement around your posts, the most used hashtag, and teaches you how to optimize your content for better results.
Price: it’s a free app.
Content Creation and Scheduling Tools
Buffer is a must have tool for every marketing because once you install it on your browser or the mobile app, scheduling is much easier. Just read and schedule everything you read or see over the Internet. For me, the mobile app is useful because after taking pictures with my phone I can easily upload them to the social media accounts.
Plus, it shows you the engagements of every post on Facebook, Twitter, G+, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Price starts from $10/month.
Visual plays an important role for the engagement rates, so Canva is a must have tool for every digital marketer or agency. Outsource the design for your campaigns to Canva. All you have to do is to create an account, set the size for your marketing collaterals and start drawing. Choose layouts, elements, text, background or add your pictures.
Price: free, but some pictures cost $1 per picture or illustration.
Grammarly is a proofreading app which helps you write better texts. Install the app or add the browsers' extension and let your thoughts become words.
Price: free, but the pro version costs $30 / month.
Price: one-time payment $19.99.
In a time-poor digital audience, creating headlines become a tough task. The Headliner Analyzer from the Coschedule helps you write great headlines. It analyzes the headline, gives you an overall sentiment and tips on improving.
Price: its’ free.
Create beautiful infographics with Venngage. Just drag and drop, pick from hundreds of charts, maps or icons, and showcase your results.
Price starts from $49/month.
Quuu is like your friend who sends you links every day on messenger. Quuu is an awesome tool for automation, just connect your Quuu account with Buffer or Hubspot, select your interests and forget about your content. Quuu will post automatically the best content on your social profiles.
Prices: starts from $10 per month
Whenever you need you create a form, Typeform is the perfect solution. It’s useful for getting users’ information, insights, creating forms from registration, payment and more. It’s like talking with a friend while completing some labels.
Price starts from $30 per month, but they offer a free version for the essential forms.
Stop searching hashtags manually on Twitter; now you have hashtagfy.me which gives you the best hashtags for your industry.
Buzzsumo is one of the best tools to find influencers and bloggers for any industry you want. Also, you can find inspiration for your content strategy and see which post was the most shared in the past.
Price: start with the free version because it's helpful.
Create beautiful infographics with Infogr.am. Customize your reports, choose between one million images and icons and promote your work.
Price: starts from $19 per month.
Plan all your social media campaigns with Planable. Share the workspace with your team and get approvals or feedback from every team member. Right now, the tool helps you publish content for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Price: it’s free for one workspace.
Discover top news from your friends on Twitter. Nuzzel gives you the trending topics on Twitter and who tweeted or retweeted from your followers.
Price: it’s free.
Automate all the actions on Pinterest with Autopin. It follows/unfollows, likes, and comments based on specific parameters set by you.
Price starts from $39 per month.
If your need to create interactive GIFs for your social media channels, Giphy Capture is the best way. It captures your screen and transforms it into a .gif. You could easily share with your friends or save it to you Giphy account.
Price: it’s free.
Hootsuite, now a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Social Media Management Solutions, Q2 2017, is a complex solution for social media. It offers:
Price: starts from $19/month for ten social profiles.
Get relevant media contacts by what they tweeted or written with Anewstip. Their database has more than 200 million news articles and one billion tweets from more than one million media contacts.
Price: it’s free for the first ten pitches.
hunter.io is a small tool which finds email address in seconds of every company around the world. The free version allows you to get 150 emails per month with their job title and LinkedIn profiles.
Price: it’s free for 150 requests per month.
Find people with the same mission from LinkedIn with Linkedeep. Connect your LinkedIn account and let the product gives you the data needed for maximizing your impact.
Price starts from $39.99 per month.
Never miss a story with Pocket. Save everything during the day, schedule them for later. Pocket doesn't have integration with Buffer or other scheduling apps, but you can add them manually. I prefer saying things in Pocket and read them while I'm traveling.
Price: it's a free app.
Reporting and Analytics Tools
Mention allows you to get real-time mentions about brands or campaign’s messages. Social listening is a must-have tool for the agency-client relationship. Mention offers social media monitoring, brand tracking, and web monitoring.
Price: starts from $29/month for two keywords.
It’s a great extension when you need a useful solution to share your screen with your co-workers or partners. Digital marketers need tools which are easy to use and practical. Full Screen Capture takes a screenshot of your current page in entirety without any permission.
Showcase your work on any computer or television screen with Klipfolio. Klipfolio is a dashboard software that displays key metrics and shares the information with everyone in the world.
Price starts from $24 per month.
Sniply is a gamer changer for the digital marketers. It allows personalizing the links you share with your audience, conversation rates and more. It’s like bit.ly, but with a personalization flavor.
Price stars from $29 per month.
bit.ly is the most popular tool for creating shorten links. It’s easy to use and offers a beautiful dashboard with your campaigns’ performance.
Price: it offers a free version.
Performance Tools
If you’re trying to understand your site visitors, Hotjar is a useful tool for you. Create heatmaps, recordings, forms, polls and surveys.
Price: the free version is very useful.
Ok, you may say that Drift is a tool for sales people, but I think Drift just reinvented the way of making sales and marketing. Once you setup Drift on your website, you have the opportunity to transform your website traffic into leads.
Price: it’s free for the first 100 contacts, then the price starts from $30 per month.
Sumo doesn’t need any description at all. It offers a polite way to get signups and increase your website traffic.
Price: it’s free for one website.
I used Moqus while working as a Product Marketing Manager in Bitdefender. Working with a lot of teams: social media, design, e-commerce or PR it was my responsibility to deliver the product messaging, the tone of voice and guidelines on marketing materials. Moqups was great help.
Price starts from $13 per month.
Share with us your thoughts or your affordable tools that you use on a daily basis.
