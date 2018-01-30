2018's Guide For Instagram Hashtags
Wondering how to use Instagram hashtags for your business in 2018?
Hashtags are a smart marketing tool that can help your business expand quickly and easily beyond your existing number of followers. Hashtags are literally everywhere these days and using them strategically can help your business grow significantly.
Why hashtags for business on Instagram? Well, Instagram is sure-fire as it is the fastest growing social media platform with over 800 million active users, 200 million being new users who have joined the platform within the past 12 months.
How to use Instagram hashtags in 2018
In our previous articles, we showed you how to build a strategy for your business, how to write a compelling Instagram bio in 2018, and how to glam up your Instagram presence with ten steps.
Today, we're going to talk about the Instagram hashtags, reach new audiences by using targeted hashtags and expand your brand messaging by promoting your branded hashtags.
Table of contents:
#1. Why you should hashtag on Instagram:
#2. When to use hashtags:
#3. Types of hashtags
#4. How many hashtags should you use on Instagram
#5. How do you hide hashtags on Instagram
A. Why you should hashtag on Instagram
Hashtag on Instagram is a true gem for any business seeking to boost business brands and extend business reach to millions of online users. You can use hashtags to:
Branded hashtags are the best way to optimize your business for discovery. A branded hashtag contains the name of your business, a specific campaign message, and your product. It, therefore, means that when a user searches a given product, the name of your business will also pop up along with your campaign message.
Using community hashtags along your branded hashtag is another way to boost the number of Instagram users who will be able to see your post. Community hashtags make your business more discoverable as well as building your audience by reaching out to more users outside of your business niche.
When you hashtag your products or company name on Instagram, you get to boost the number of profile views for your company. A higher number of profile views have been linked with a higher conversion of business prospects to customers. Since Instagram is a visual platform, you should add high-quality pictures that speak more of your brand and campaign message.
Hashtags are becoming more effective in promoting the brand value particularly with the recent changes that allow users to follow hashtags. This adds a whole new and exciting element to a strategic use of the brand to promote the brand value. By tagging your brand to particular hashtags commonly used by individuals within your target market, you will be able to maximize your reach and effectively convey your message.
If you are looking for a way to better showcase your brand advocates, then hashtags on Instagram is the best way to achieve this. When your loyal customers share your business Instagram posts, you get to spread your brand and products more. Many prospects are turned into loyal customers when they get referrals from friends and family members. Design your post in such a way that it elicits a reaction and boost conversations. This way you will be able to get more brand advocates.
B. When to use hashtags
When is the best time to use hashtags? Well, here are the best moments to effectively use a hashtag on Instagram to promote your brand and products:
When promoting a product hashtag come in so handy. Why? With millions of people on Instagram, you can be able to create a hashtag that will carry the message of your products. Use hashtags that promote conversation to generate more traffic to your hashtags. Share your post using the different types of hashtags so as to widen its reach.
The best way to promote an event is to create a strategic hashtag that will communicate to users the details of the events. Events hashtags get followers to create conversations, and friends and fans get to spread the event message. By doing so, you will be able to get your event message to thousands of Instagram users.
The contest allows online users to establish a deep connection with your products or brand. It, therefore, means that creating hashtags with a contest message will attract both loyal customers as well as those who are interested in winning the product. As a result, there will be high numbers of users who only being attracted by the contest end up being loyal customers. Contest generate more traffic as users enter their entries, other followers are able to see and follows the hashtag.
Launching a new product requires careful and intensified approach to get to many people. A hashtag on Instagram will allow millions of people to view your product when it is strategically posted. Thousands of users will get talking about your product in minutes once launched and shared on a hashtag.
If you want to hire competent and highly qualified personnel, then you have to reach out to a large pool of people to select those with top qualifications. Hashtag on Instagram provides that opportunity for you to reach out to many people. Link your career opportunity message to other popular hashtags that have the same message to reach a wider pool of candidates.
Getting reactions on Instagram is a desired thing because it generates traffic to your hashtag or even gets your hashtag trending. As a result, you will be able to spread your brand and products to many people strategically.
Strategically placed hashtag with optimized text can be targeted to a given group of Instagram users. Using words that are mostly searched by a particular group of customers or people can enable you to target and communicate your message more precise and accurate. You can also sample different hashtags used by your target users to further enhance your reach to the right group
C. Types of hashtags
There are different types of hashtags that you can use to enhance your brand or products. These hashtags include:
General Hashtags are hashtags used by many people and attracts a lot of competition. To increase your reach, you can optimize your hashtags using general hashtags (i.e. #regram)
This is a hashtag that is unique and specifically describes your business. It often contains the company name, product name, or a tagline. They are best used to promote a specific campaign or group particular user-generated content.
Niche hashtags specifically inform the online users of your specialty within a given industry. For instance, you can be in events organizing industry but your niche is in wedding specialty. Your niche hashtag will carry the message relevant to your niche (i.e. - #weeding, #weedingday, #weedinghair, #weedingdress)
Community hashtags connect different users that are of a like-mind of a specific subject. They are great for connecting with Instagram users and boosting your SEO to find followers (i.e. - #mommyblog)
Location hashtags pinpoint your locations and are very appropriate for directing your followers to know where your business is located. This is appropriate for users who are interested in getting your products (i.e. - #Nashville, #NewYork)
D. How many hashtags should you use on Instagram in 2018
The 2018 Instagram allows you to post 30 hashtags per post, but a profile with more than 15 hashtags looks spammy. Content with hashtags generally attracts many conversations, but many hashtags may make your business look more desperate or attract wrong followers. For a clean profile, you can hide hashtags on Instagram.
E. How do you hide hashtags on Instagram
Hiding your hashtags will help your Instagram post not to look spammy but reach out to many users. Here is how you can hide your hashtags on Instagram:
Final thought
A successful brand on Instagram involves more than posting a captivating photo as it requires a brand thoughtful strategized and grounded on effective community and visual management.
It, therefore, your Instagram marketing strategy should have clear objectives with measurable results to reach out to many people as much as possible.
Love them or hate them – hashtags are the best free way to promote your business on Instagram :)
I hope you found this guide useful and I’d love to hear your thoughts in comments.
Adina Jipa
