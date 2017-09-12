8 Reasons Your Agency Needs A Facebook Analytics Tool

First working in a digital agency, then moving to the client side, I can strongly affirm which assets an agency should have when meeting with clients or prospects.
Clients hire agencies to come up with new ideas and manage their budget efficiently. They always work with agencies who use data to make better decisions and to tell them what to do next. Brands don't want bigger data; they want actionable insights.
In other words, the agency is responsible for everything, from competitor analysis and tracking ROI to media relations and social, all while keeping clients satisfied.
It’s no wonder people are leaving agencies to work for clients. Get the right box of tools for your agency, including Facebook analytics tools that use the latest technologies. Like socialinsider.io.
Here’s why:
#1. Brands want actionable insights
Today, brands have new expectations. They want to work with agencies that offer them a plan of "Here's what to do” (together) rather than "Here's how we get there.”
In a competitive world, they want to move fast and break things and get partners with the same attitude. Add analytics capabilities to your agency that can take data insights and brand knowledge and create actionable ideas which impact your client’s business. Show them which country is the most active on their Facebook page and most relevant, and how to increase the active fans from that country.
#2. Give clients behind the scene access to their competitors' actions
Take an inside look into their competitors’ digital strategies and recommend emulating what’s working for them. Teach your clients how to stay relevant in their niche and let competitors make the mistakes for them. Facebook analytics tools help you compare your clients’ Facebook results with their competitors’ and define their digital strategies:
#3. Compare their Facebook results with their top competitors
Staying on top in a competitive market where everything is changing is hard. It’s even harder if you don’t know basic strategic details about the competition: The What, the Why, & the How.
“Even if you think you know what a competitor's strategy is from the outside, it can be very hard to copy successfully unless you know all of the individual details.” - Moz.
Generate reports with competitive Facebook tools for:
#4. Reach new prospects
Get the results from their Facebook pages and unveil how you’ll take them from point A (their actual phase) to point B (the desired phase) keeping the same budget or, even better, minimizing the budget.
Present them with how successful their competitors are on Facebook, what their Engagement Rate per Page and Engagement Rate per post are, and what steps they should follow for better results than their competitors. Impress them with stats starting from day 0 when the page was created, what mistakes they made, and how to increase their brand awareness on Facebook.
Social media analytics tools can help you grow the list of companies you want to represent.
#5. Keep an eye on the influencers
Influencers have a major impact on businesses because they bring maximum brand awareness, conversions, and ROI to targeted social media campaigns.
But before partnering up with them for future campaigns, track their past posts and see if they have posted something bad about your clients. You don’t want to involve people who had a bad experience in the past with your clients' products or services. It’s important to improve this relationship, but go back to square one and start from there.
#6. Become an industry leader
Monitor the top 100 pages from a particular niche for your clients and give them insightful facts about the DNA of a Facebook post, for example what type of video they should use:
Unfold them the power of data and give them actionable Facebook insights.
#7. Unveil the past campaign of the competitive page for your clients
Evaluate the campaigns of competitive pages for your clients, determine their strengths and weaknesses relative to your clients’ product or service. Answer questions such as:
#8. Transform your clients' fans into product heroes, instead of their brand
Let your client’s fans create content for their Facebook community. Using Facebook analytics tools, you can engage with your clients' top fans and cultivate influencer relationships through unique experiences and perks with their Facebook community.
“User generated content is ideal for any content marketing strategy. You can take any piece of UGC and use it across virtually any channel, at any time.
The users of your brand create the content anyway, and if you’re not curating it and showcasing your customers, you’re missing out on brand equity.” — Marketing Land
Final though
Technologies play a major role in our daily activities as a digital marketer. Use this technological advantage and increase your productivity and work efficiency.
Facebook analytics tools like socialinsider.io give you in-depth analysis about a brand on Facebook and help you improve your digital actions. Social media influences the purchase flow, and it’s your role as an agency to help your clients treat this as more than a nice-to-have channel.
