5 Tips To Grow Your Business On Facebook

As you're probably aware, Facebook is still the most popular social media network on the planet – and it's not particularly close. A couple of months ago, Facebook Newsroom revealed that the site reached 2 billion monthly users.
If that number seems a bit too abstract for you, how about the fact that 384 people sign up for Facebook every minute? During those 60 seconds, the site's users post 312k status updates, send 106k friend requests, and upload 144k photos.
No matter how you look at it, it's clear that Facebook can have a huge impact in the business world. However, using this social network to grow your brand is easier said than done. As the platform evolves, do the strategies of coming up with a successful marketing plan on this platform. To help you out, we've compiled a list of 5 tips on how to grow your business on Facebook.
How To Grow Your Business On Facebook
#1. Treat every customer as a potential influencer
Influencer marketing is a popular buzzword these days and with good reason. If you're not familiar with the term, influencer marketing is the action of promoting services or products through influential people instead of focusing on the market as a whole. When done right, this kind of strategy can result in big increases in sales and brand growth.
Interestingly enough, a lot of brands use this strategy in a more relaxed manner. One way of doing that is treating every customer as if they could influence dozens – or even hundreds – of their friends, relatives, and associates. In this ever-connected digital world, that's not far from the truth anyway.
The main thing that separates this strategy from your standard run-of-the-mill social media tactics is that authentic word-of-mouth is far more likely to be effective. Sometimes, all you need is one ecstatic customer with a Facebook account.
An excellent way to start is to look at your Facebook fans and see who are the most active on your Facebook page and engage with them. You could use tools like socialinsider.io which gives you a list of the most engaged fans, talk with them, ask them what they want and get their unseen needs.
#2. Living in an automated world, authenticity is required
When it comes to marketing strategies, authenticity can go a long way. At first glance, this statement might seem a little silly – after all, marketing by its very nature isn't authentic, but your brand story could be.
However, this is just another example of the digital age introducing new rules to play with. As our lives get more and more virtual, the more we look for something genuine. Your potential clients might need a certain product or service, but what they're really looking for is an experience.
Furthermore, customers are getting too savvy to be swayed by age-old marketing tricks and tactics. With all these dubious practices and mounds of uninspiring content on social media, it's all the more important to be as open with your Facebook audience as possible. Ideally, you should also try to maintain your core identity, be accountable for your mistakes and always back up what you say. Authenticity builds trust, which in turn helps create more buyers – provided you can reach the right audience, of course.
3. Respect your customer base
Customers are a huge part of every business, and the best way to retain their loyalty is to treat them like the informed people that they are. Surprisingly, a lot of businesses don't pay much attention to this matter. They're easy to identify by the state of their Facebook pages – heaps of irrelevant information, about a dozen posts per day, and a lack of genuine interaction with their audience. These kinds of faceless businesses don't have a discernible identity, and they represent the exact opposite of what you want to achieve.
The best way to let your audience know that you respect their opinions is to talk to them as you would in person. As long as you treat your customers as valued partners and take their feedback seriously, it should result in a satisfying experience for the customer. If their requests are reasonable, you should act upon them as swiftly as possible. Thanks to its all-encompassing reach and popularity, Facebook is a great place for this kind of customer interaction.
#4. Provide satisfying customer service
The main reason that the "Customer is always right" maxim is so popular is because it reflects a truth. In any competitive market, potential clients will almost always side with the business that can provide good customer service. To show your customers that they're always right, consider implementing a solid customer service policy. With the right plan in place, you'll be able to turn unsatisfied clients into your strongest advocates.
Offering customer service on Facebook can be a tricky task. While you're trying to resolve the customer's issue, keep in mind that you should be respectful of their mood. Give them ample time to air their grievances, take their complaints seriously, and be polite in your responses. More often than not, the customer will actually provide valuable feedback that should help you prevent similar issues from occurring again.
Additionally, you can use Facebook to offer ongoing support or present special offers and discounts. This should help improve customer satisfaction in the long term, which is often just as important as talking to them directly.
With no excuse, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is the master of customer support on social networks and Facebook is an important channel for them.
Even if they have more than 45k mentions per week, they typically reply instantly on their Facebook page:
#5. Involve your clients in product creation or marketing actions
Developing new products and services is a very important step in developing a successful business. Businesses that refuse to innovate will have a hard time surviving in a competitive market. They will generally be able to differentiate their products through price reductions, but those are only a temporary solution.
If you don't have a clear idea of what new offerings you should focus on, talk to your customers. As a matter of fact, the customer should be involved in every step of product creation – from determining which features the product should have to test the finished version. This kind of information is invaluable, as it will both help your business growth and make your customers feel like they're a part of something.
A good example here is hotjar (great tool, btw) which use their Facebook community to get feedback for the upcoming campaigns and content.
A final thought
To make the most of this opportunity, you should try to get in touch with as many customers as possible. As you might imagine, Facebook is perfect for this kind of strategy.
