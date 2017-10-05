5 Tips To Grow Your Business On Facebook

As you're probably aware, Facebook is still the most popular social media network on the planet – and it's not particularly close. A couple of months ago, Facebook Newsroom revealed that the site reached 2 billion monthly users.

If that number seems a bit too abstract for you, how about the fact that 384 people sign up for Facebook every minute? During those 60 seconds, the site's users post 312k status updates, send 106k friend requests, and upload 144k photos.