8 Growth Hacking Strategies For Instagram

Most businesses often fail to understand the importance of Instagram as a platform that can help them create immense brand recognition. Although the entire process of attracting Instagram users can be a lengthy and tedious one, the benefits of the process are plenty.
Once you are able to obtain a large number of followers on the platform, you will be able to enjoy the multitude of facilities that it has to offer for enhancing the popularity of your brand. There is plenty of growth hacking strategies on Instagram that can be of tremendous help to small and large businesses in their endeavors.
In order to understand the importance of Instagram as a popular social media platform, let us consider some numbers:
These numbers do present an encouraging picture of Instagram as a platform for enhancing the recognition and popularity of your brand.
How to growth-hack your account on Instagram for best results
Although Instagram has a rapidly increasing popularity as a platform used for small and large businesses to promote their brands, it is imperative to use it judiciously. It is important for you to plan your strategy and proceed strategically in order to obtain the best benefits. There are a few basic, yet important growth hacking strategies on Instagram that you can use to make sure your Instagram account receives widespread attention. Some of them include:
#1. Proper optimization of your Instagram account
If you are using you Instagram account simply to socialize and share your pictures and videos, you may choose to create an account at leisure. However, if the account is for a business, it is important to properly optimize the account so as to ensure maximum engagement of your followers. You must ensure not to burden the account with unnecessary content, but also make sure that you have all the important content up there. This will help your followers apprehend the appropriate purpose and meaning of your profile and also help them to understand the content you share with them.
#2. Profile image is of prime importance
Create and use an eye-catching and attractive image as your profile picture.
Most businesses make a common mistake of using their company logo as their profile image on their account. Although this does serve the purpose of notifying your followers about the company with which the account is associated, it can often diffuse the interest of followers. It is important to create and use an eye-catching and attractive image as your profile picture. This will not only engage the attention of your followers, but also draw new followers and increase the popularity of your brand. After all, the first impression may not be the last impression, but it does have a lasting effect on your Instagram followers.
#3. Interesting bio is a great attention drawer
Try to be slightly informal in the tone of the bio.
In the bio of your profile, do not simply mention introductory details of your company or business. Instead, you must try to create an engaging bio that attracts people and engages their attention to the contents that you have to share. Try to be slightly informal in the tone of the bio. After all, it is a social media platform, not your company website.
#4. Attractive content is critical
Keep your followers engaged by sharing images and videos that are informative and attractive at the same time.
All of the above mentioned factors are great to attract the attention and create new followers. However, retaining them is an altogether different ball game. You need to keep your followers engaged by sharing images and videos that are informative and attractive at the same time. The content must be interesting and entertaining to the followers, but it must also depart some useful information about your company and the products and service you offer.
#5. Use Hashtags strategically
Hashtags are an essential tool to use in growth hacking strategies on Instagram.
Hashtags are critical in driving traffic on Instagram to your content. Their purpose in social media is quite similar to Keywords in Search Engine Optimization. Hence, hashtags are an essential tool to use in growth hacking strategies on Instagram. If used appropriately, they can draw a lot of daily Instagram users to your content. However, you must ensure not to use them randomly, and must choose your hashtags properly.
#6. Upload content daily
Create and share content on different subjects and topics associated with your business, and keep them as much interesting as possible.
If you wish to enjoy a fruitful presence on Instagram, you must ensure that there is a steady upload of different types of images and videos on your profile. Create and share content on different subjects and topics associated with your business, and keep them as much interesting as possible.
#7. Follow your users
Select the followers of your account that can be of great benefit to your account, business and brand, and follow them back.
Just as you have Instagram users following your account, you must also return the favor. Select the followers of your account that can be of great benefit to your account, business and brand, and follow them back. This will help you to create goodwill between you and your followers, and make them spread the word of your brand among their followers. This will lead to a chain reaction that will get you more and more followers on your Instagram account.
#8. Interaction with your followers is important
Create a bond with your followers on a personal level, and benefit your brand to a great extent.
Instagram is not just a platform where you can share images and videos. The social media platform also allows you to interact and engage with your followers. This will help you create a bond with your followers on a personal level, and benefit your brand to a great extent. It will also help you understand the views, desires and opinions of your followers. Once you understand your followers, you can create or develop your brand and services accordingly.
Final thoughts
Social media has experienced a substantial boom in the past decade, and the number of users is increasing each day. Instagram has made a late entry into the world of social media, but is gaining popularity rapidly.
Using certain growth hacking strategies on Instagram can certainly be of tremendous help to you for the enhancement of the popularity and recognition of your company, brand and services.
