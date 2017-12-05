How To Create An Effective Facebook Ads Campaign In 2017

Social media has grown to become a remarkably popular and reliable business marketing channel. It has helped many brands acquire new leads, which often turn into paying customers. In particular, Facebook is a highly favored option.
Facebook gets lots of data from its users (information like location, age, gender, and interests). They have a better idea of who the users are. They also know what the users like. As such, Facebook can easily serve individuals targeted ads, showing them products they're likely to purchase or sites they might like.
These statistics highlight some of the latest important facts about Facebook advertising you'll love to know:
Facebook General Stats 2017
Demographics Stats on Facebook
Facebook Advertising Stats
What's Facebook Advertising?
Simply put, advertising on Facebook implies paying to place product offers and promotions which are targeted towards a specific audience on the platform. Facebook ads have been proven to work effectively for both B2B and B2C companies. Many success stories report over 5x increases in their final marketing results after using Facebook campaigns.
How to Advertise on Facebook
We've compiled this piece to guide you on all that you ought to know to create successful Facebook ad campaigns. By the end of this read, you'll have enough knowledge on how you can set up Facebook campaigns and create your audience. As well, we include important information you ought to have in mind when it comes to strategy and budgeting.
Why Advertise on Facebook?
Perhaps you're unsure whether Facebook marketing is for you? Some of you are probably wondering whether it'll yield the results they're looking for. It's likely that others are curious about how long it takes to manage Facebook ad campaigns.
#1. It's incredibly simple to get started on Facebook marketing. You're guaranteed of fast results, too, even with a low starting budget. And, it won't require much effort. In fact, managing Facebook advertising campaigns is a significantly simpler process than using Google AdWords.
#2. It's never too late to start. There's continuous growth in the number of new Facebook users. In turn, more and more advertising opportunities are being created.
#3. The odds of reaching your perfect audience are surprisingly high. We can attribute that to the highly customizable Facebook target audiences. They render it very possible to reach your targets based on individual interest, location, demographics, actions on your blog, and much more.
#5. Facebook advertising campaigns are hugely customizable. You can customize virtually all elements of your campaign, including the campaign's objective, delivery optimization, and target audience. Facebook is continually incorporating new ad placements like instant article ads and video ads. It offers countless opportunities for the creation of appealing ad formats.
#5. Facebook has added quite a lot of excellent, new features and updates. Advertisers have gained access to uncountable Facebook marketing tools and tactics. And, these are only increasing, day in, day out.
Setting Up Your Facebook Ad Campaign(s)
Perhaps, you're uncertain on how to start advertising on Facebook. You need not worry because Facebook's ad campaign creation is a straightforward and super logical process.
#1. Open the Relevant Accounts
To start, you'll need a Facebook Business Manager account which manages one or more Facebook pages. In this section, you'll find steps you ought to follow to set up your advertising account. That includes the guidelines for using Facebook's Business Manager and Ads Manager.
A. Facebook Business Manager
This tool has been designed to help you manage your Facebook ad accounts and pages. With Business Manager, you'll be able to view who has accessed your ad accounts and pages. Additionally, you can change or remove permissions according to what you want.
You're allowed to possess multiple users and ad accounts, all under your Facebook Business Manager account. Below are simple instructions you can follow to create a Facebook page and an advertising account.
Create your Facebook Page:
B. Facebook Advertising Account
Fill in the Required Ad Account Info:
Fill in Billing and Payment Information:
Here you can add a new payment method or edit the existing ones. Additionally, you can set a limit on your account's spending. Facebook provides a comprehensive guide on how ad account billing and payment work.
C. Facebook Ads Manager
Facebook offers two tools that you can use to set up and manage your ads, namely Power Editor and Facebook Ads Manager. Both of these are free. But, if you're starting you, we recommend setting up your campaigns using the Ads Manager.
The Facebook Ads Manager allows you to:
It's conveniently easy to navigate and use the Ads Manager. It's vital that you familiarize yourself with this tool. Play around with it. There's a significant deal of things to discover here.
#2. Create your Ad Campaign
Navigate to your Ads Manager. Upon clicking on the 'Create Ad' button, Facebook will guide you through the whole campaign creation funnel. All you'll need to do is pick your preferred options and provide the required details.
A. Choose the Campaign Objective
You'll come across an extensive list of campaign objectives to select from in your Ads Manager. Such include brand awareness, traffic, reach, engagement, lead generation, local awareness, conversions, and many more.
B. Name your Ad Campaign
This part is self-explanatory, right? We recommend that you add a date range when naming your ad campaign. That way, you'll have a much easier time navigating between your different campaigns later.
C. Choose Ad Type and Customize it
Your chosen ad type is among the top elements which decide whether or not your ad campaign will succeed. You should, thus, opt for the right ad type. That doesn't mean you must get it right the first time. We actually recommend trying every type. Don't assume what will and will not work in advance. The results might surprise you.
1. Carousel (up to seven scrollable images/videos)
These are mainly intended for e-commerce. But, they have been proven to be effective in other segments, too.
Carousel ads have images which are scrollable from right to left and back. They give marketers an opportunity to include multiple elements or use one ad to send to various landing pages.
2. Single Image (up to six ads using one image)
You can upload your 'personal' image or make use of free stock images. We recommend using your own images for uniqueness.
3. Single Video (only one video)
Video ads are much effective when targeting a 'cold' audience, that is, prospects who're not yet familiar with your brand or product.
4. Slideshow (A looping video of up to ten images)
The images are displayed in rotation. You can add music from the choices available, as well. Slideshows are ideal if you don't have a great video or in case you're targeting geographic locations with slow connections, which would make videos hard to display.
5. Canvas (combines images and videos)
Canvas ads enable marketers to create a full-page experience on mobile devices. They can be images, videos, or both. However, once the viewer clicks on it, the canvas pops up.
6. Messenger ads
These make the Facebook Messenger the ad's destination. They will help you by making users start a conversation with you. Yes, they appear on the user's News Feed, just like regular ads. But, when clicked on, they redirect the user to Messenger.
Create a Winning Ad
To create winning ads that bring more clicks at a low cost-per-click, you should follow the best design practices. Simple, colorful ads are likelier to catch attention than less colorful ones, right? However, don't get too fancy.
D. Create Ad Copy
It's yet another critical step. You ought to create an ad copy that catches the viewer's interest and convinces him/her to take action (e.g. to make a purchase). Your Facebook ads will have multiple, different fields where you can key in text as you desire.
E. Create Facebook Audience
Advertising is mainly about getting customers/clients, not cheap clicks. As such, knowing who your potential customers really are is of paramount importance for a successful ad campaign. You want to target only people who're potentially interested in what you're offering.
Audience Manager
Facebook has three major audience types, namely Saved, Custom, and Lookalike. Each of these gives you multiple, additional options which you can use to create the right target audience.
1. Saved Audiences
You can define these by choosing users' interests, language, age, gender, location, income level, used devices, etc. They can be created both in the Audience Manager or while in the campaign setup process.
2. Custom Audiences
They will probably be your highest-value target audiences. Custom Audiences allow you to re-target those who've engaged with your app or content and even past website visitors. You can create Custom Audiences in different ways, including:
3. Lookalike Audiences
With Lookalike Audiences, you can reach people who seem similar to your existing client database. The chances are that they will convert, as well. You'll be required to indicate the type of users you're looking to reach. Lookalike Audiences will help extend your campaign's reach.
F. Set Up Ad Placement
Ads are designed to appear in multiple, different places, such as in the Facebook News Feed, in Facebook's right-hand column, in the Mobile Audience Network, on Instagram, and in in-stream videos.
Budgeting and Strategy on Facebook
A. Budgeting
Ideally, you should have several campaigns running simultaneously. So, how do you create a budget for such a thing? What is the 'reasonable' amount you should spend? (Particularly if you've never run a Facebook ad before)
Facebook gives you several options when it comes down to budgeting. These are further discussed below.
This sum will be spent on delivering ads every day during the campaign period. Facebook will, thus, get you results that are roughly worth your daily budget.
Some days, it might spend a little more than your set daily budget when high-potential opportunities are spotted. It'll then lower the amount spent on low-potential days.
B. Facebook Ads Bidding
You're competing with thousands of other advertisers, and each wants to reach their target. Facebook ad bidding operates on an auction basis. The winner is the marketer with the best relevance score, 'estimated action rates', and best bid.
You have two main bidding options, namely automatic and manual. The latter implies you can control your spend limits. Make use of manual bidding if you're aware of the results' worth to you. Automatic bidding is great, especially if you've no idea on what 'acceptable' limits should be.
C. Facebook Ads Scheduling
Ads Scheduling enables you to customize ad delivery schedules such that your ads reach the audiences on your chosen day or time. For the first campaign, we recommend using the 'Run Ads Throughout' option. Later, you can make use of the reports to figure out what you should change.
D. Facebook Ads Delivery Type
'Delivery Type' is yet another tool you'll want to use. It dictates how often you want your ads shown. Case in point, you can have ads displayed as quickly as possible (which will exhaust your budget sooner) or spread them out throughout the day.
Publish your Campaign on Facebook
After setting up all the necessary campaign elements, including the campaign objective, ad type, target audience, and ad copy, you can click on 'Place Order' and publish your Facebook ad campaign. As you can see, creating Facebook ads isn't rocket science. In fact, it's pretty fun :)
Final thought
Facebook has been proven, beyond doubt, that people spend more time on Facebook than other social media platforms. It's probably the cheapest route towards achieving your goals.
This platform is currently regarded to as among the most effective digital marketing channels. It leads the pack with its vast, yet accurate targeting options, optimization, and creativity.
While there's quite a lot to learn about the continually changing possibilities of advertising on Facebook, the above guide gives you all that you need to begin today. You're even a step ahead because, with the above Facebook advertising guidelines, you know how to make the ads work. So, let your Facebook advert start running. It's our hope you enjoyed the read.
Have you tried advertising on Facebook? We'd certainly love to hear about your experience? Would you recommend it to others? Let us know in the comments.
Adina Jipa
