Facebook Advertising - The Ultimate Guide For Marketers

Are you looking for the most effective digital advertising channel in order to get more clicks, impressions, and conversions? Well, Facebook Advertising is nowadays considered to be an extremely efficient and effective tool that can help your business to grow.
Regardless of what kind of business you own, Facebook advertising will help you create loyal customers, drive traffic to your websites, and generate more revenues.
According to the reliable statistics, there are more than 3 million businesses that have incorporated Facebook advertising to generate more leads and sales.
So, if you are looking for a reliable and meaningful way to boost your revenue, it's the right time to start using Facebook advertising. But before you decide to "Advertise on Facebook", let's explore more details about it.
What Is Facebook Advertising?
How Did Facebook Advertising Begin?
As you probably know that Facebook has existed since 2004; initially, the platform kept its news feed exclusive to various posts by families and friends.
However, since 2013, Facebook started allowing advertisements to appear on a user's news feed, commencing the sharp rise of the so-called social advertising industry.
Facebook Ads are now served up to the active Facebook users depending on their demographic information, user activity, advertising and marketing, device use information, off-Facebook activity, and partner-supplied information.
And, it's worth to mention that Facebook ads are extremely important to all businesses since this digital advertising technique allows you to get more exposure and helps you target the intended users. For your reference, three key benefits of Facebook advertising are briefly illustrated below.
Facebook Advertising Guidelines: How to advertise on Facebook?
Well, before advertising your products and services to active Facebook users, you will need to setup a Facebook campaign. The process primarily involves three important steps, such as choosing the ad type, how to create your audience, and budgeting and strategy.
Step #1. Choose your campaign's goal
Facebook created a funnel where you should stop and ask yourself: What am I using Facebook ads? What's my end goal?
For a better campaign optimization, choose between:
#1. Awareness - If you choose this option, you need to go deeper with your goals. You want to increase:
#2. Consideration - With this goal, you need to choose between:
#3. Conversions - Choosing this objective, you need to select between:
If you choose:
You have the option to create a Split Test. As the name said itself, it lets you test different versions of your ads, run against each other to see what strategies produce the best results.
Step #2. Setup your campaign
Depending on your campaigns' objectives, in the second step you need to:
Step #3. Define your audience
Continue your ad with the ad targeting. And, as I already mentioned earlier, targeting option in Facebook advertising is truly powerful. Here's a quick overview of how to create your audience.
Once, you've chosen the Facebook ad type, you can now adjust the audience settings from the second screen. And, you have the following five options to setup the audience settings:
Step #4. Budgeting and strategy
In the budget settings for your Facebook ad campaign, you can setup the following options i.e. how much you wish to spend & when do you want to begin spending it. In general, Facebook starts out with a $20 daily budget that you can customize as per your preference. You can choose either a daily budget or lifetime budget and specify the amount of money that you want to spend.
Also, you should choose a schedule for running your daily and lifetime Facebook ads. For daily ads, it's advised to run the ads continuously. Alternatively, you can even specify the starting time and end time of your lifetime ad campaign.
Step #5. Create your ad. Place your campaign
Here, you will get to know elaborative information on how to set up various types of Facebook ads. Note, Facebook Ads are versatile and there are a total of eleven different variations of ads that you can choose.
In my case, I chose 'Traffic' as a final goal. Things you need to know in this case:
#1. Link your Facebook page to the campaign.
#2. Select a visual format for your Facebook ads:
For choosing images, Facebook offers these guidelines:
#3. Add a link to your campaign
#4. Write a catchy headline
#5. Add a text that clearly tells people about you're promoting
#6. Set a CTA for your campaign.
Final thought
Don't let Facebook Ads guidelines confuse you. It's pretty straightforward to advertise on this platform. Make sure you know your objectives, add sugar, spice, and everything will be nice :)
Adina Jipa
