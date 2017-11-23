Return to site
Facebook Advertising - The Ultimate Guide For Marketers

Are you looking for the most effective digital advertising channel in order to get more clicks, impressions, and conversions? Well, Facebook Advertising is nowadays considered to be an extremely efficient and effective tool that can help your business to grow.

Regardless of what kind of business you own, Facebook advertising will help you create loyal customers, drive traffic to your websites, and generate more revenues.

According to the reliable statistics, there are more than 3 million businesses that have incorporated Facebook advertising to generate more leads and sales.

So, if you are looking for a reliable and meaningful way to boost your revenue, it's the right time to start using Facebook advertising. But before you decide to "Advertise on Facebook", let's explore more details about it.

What Is Facebook Advertising?

How Did Facebook Advertising Begin?

As you probably know that Facebook has existed since 2004; initially, the platform kept its news feed exclusive to various posts by families and friends.

However, since 2013, Facebook started allowing advertisements to appear on a user's news feed, commencing the sharp rise of the so-called social advertising industry.

Facebook Ads are now served up to the active Facebook users depending on their demographic information, user activity, advertising and marketing, device use information, off-Facebook activity, and partner-supplied information.

And, it's worth to mention that Facebook ads are extremely important to all businesses since this digital advertising technique allows you to get more exposure and helps you target the intended users. For your reference, three key benefits of Facebook advertising are briefly illustrated below.

  • Audience Size: Facebook, the most popular social media platform boasts of having more than 1.13 billion daily active users. Among them, around 1.03 billion Facebook users access this social networking platform via mobile devices.
  • Attention: Apart from featuring a massive number of daily active users, it's further noticed that people tend to spend loads of time on this social media platform. For example, an average user roughly spends 35 minutes on Facebook per day, according to Adweek.
  • Targeting: When it comes to marketing your products and services, it is really important to target the right customers. Isn't it? Business owners and marketers should target their products to the intended customers in order to generate more sales. The best part is that -- targeting consumers through Facebook Ads is an excellent option as you can target users based on their demographics, gender, interests, age, behavior, location, and much more.

Facebook Advertising Guidelines: How to advertise on Facebook?

Well, before advertising your products and services to active Facebook users, you will need to setup a Facebook campaign. The process primarily involves three important steps, such as choosing the ad type, how to create your audience, and budgeting and strategy.

Step #1. Choose your campaign's goal

Facebook created a funnel where you should stop and ask yourself: What am I using Facebook ads? What's my end goal?

For a better campaign optimization, choose between:

#1. Awareness - If you choose this option, you need to go deeper with your goals. You want to increase:

  • brand awareness
  • reach. To expand my brand awareness to a maximum number of people.
#2. Consideration - With this goal, you need to choose between:

  • increase the traffic on site
  • get more post engagements, page likes, event responses or offer claims
  • get more people to install my app
  • increase my video views
  • drive more sales leads such as email addresses from people interested in my business
  • get more people to send messages to your business in Messenger
#3. Conversions - Choosing this objective, you need to select between:

  • drive valuable actions on my site
  • get more visits to my product catalogue sales
  • get more people to visit your bricks-and-mortar locations. An ideal way to promote your store promotions.
If you choose:

  • Traffic
  • App Installs
  • Lead Generation
  • Conversions
  • Video Views
  • Catalogue Sales
  • Reach

You have the option to create a Split Test. As the name said itself, it lets you test different versions of your ads, run against each other to see what strategies produce the best results.

Jon Loomer, the Facebook expert, has a great guide to Facebook Campaign Goals.

Step #2. Setup your campaign

Depending on your campaigns' objectives, in the second step you need to:

  • set a name for your campaign
  • add an offer - in my case I chose 'Traffic' as a final objective
  • setup your target audience
  • choose the placements - where do you want to promote your campaign: inside and/or outside Facebook and Instagram
  • establish the budgets & schedule
Step #3. Define your audience

Continue your ad with the ad targeting. And, as I already mentioned earlier, targeting option in Facebook advertising is truly powerful. Here's a quick overview of how to create your audience.

Once, you've chosen the Facebook ad type, you can now adjust the audience settings from the second screen. And, you have the following five options to setup the audience settings:

  • Create a custom audience - Target a particular group of people and serve ads directly to them.
  • Geographic targeting - Define users for a particular area who will be able to see your Ads.
  • Age, gender, and language targeting - The options are pretty much self-explanatory. For example, you can specify the gender groups who'll be allowed to see your ads, choose maximum/minimum age, and select target customers who speak a particular language.
  • Target by interest and behavior - Target users based on their behaviors, interests.
  • Target based on how someone is connected - You can target customer based on their interactions with your Facebook app, event, and page.

Step #4. Budgeting and strategy

In the budget settings for your Facebook ad campaign, you can setup the following options i.e. how much you wish to spend & when do you want to begin spending it. In general, Facebook starts out with a $20 daily budget that you can customize as per your preference. You can choose either a daily budget or lifetime budget and specify the amount of money that you want to spend.

Also, you should choose a schedule for running your daily and lifetime Facebook ads. For daily ads, it's advised to run the ads continuously. Alternatively, you can even specify the starting time and end time of your lifetime ad campaign.

Step #5. Create your ad. Place your campaign

Here, you will get to know elaborative information on how to set up various types of Facebook ads. Note, Facebook Ads are versatile and there are a total of eleven different variations of ads that you can choose.

In my case, I chose 'Traffic' as a final goal. Things you need to know in this case:
#1. Link your Facebook page to the campaign.
#2. Select a visual format for your Facebook ads:

  • carousel
  • single image
  • single video
  • slideshow
  • collection

For choosing images, Facebook offers these guidelines:

  • Image width and height should be 1,200 x 628 pixels
  • Image ratio should be 1.91:1
  • Ideally, 20% or less of your image should contain some text (as Facebook users prefer ads that have less text).

#3. Add a link to your campaign
#4. Write a catchy headline
#5. Add a text that clearly tells people about you're promoting

#6. Set a CTA for your campaign.

Final thought

Don't let Facebook Ads guidelines confuse you. It's pretty straightforward to advertise on this platform. Make sure you know your objectives, add sugar, spice, and everything will be nice :)

Adina Jipa

Co-founder @socialinsider.io | Pragmatic Marketing Certified.

Passionate about psychology and consumer behavior. Follow me on Twitter or LinkedIn.

