Be A Storyteller – Make Instagram Stories Part Of Your Digital Strategy

#1. Tap the camera button icon in the top left-hand corner of the screen to access the Instagram Stories camera.

#2. You’ll have the option to take a photo, or tap and hold to record a video. To choose a photo from your phone's library or gallery, swipe up anywhere on the screen. Plus, you’ll have these options:

Go live

Tap to write

Take a normal picture

Boomerang

Focus on a person face

Superzoom - create dramatic videos

Rewind - Play videos in reverse

Hands-free - take a video without having to tap and hold.

Stop motion - Make a video using a series of individual photos.

#3. Once you’ve captured a photo, video, or Boomerang, you can use Instagram Stories’ editing features—to draw, add text or a sticker to your photo or video.