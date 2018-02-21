Everything You Need To Know About Instagram Banned Hashtags

All Instagram users should avoid using banned hashtags in 2018. Here's how to search if a hashtag is blocked or not:

Tap on the magnifying glass icon, which in effect is the Explore’ tab.

Type the hashtag in the search bar.

If the hashtag doesn’t appear in the search results, it is definitely banned.

On Instagram, hashtags can be banned either temporary or on an indefinite basis. If the ban is temporarily, it might remain so for a day and appear the next day.