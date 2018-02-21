Everything You Need To Know About Instagram Banned Hashtags

Update: February 28th, 2018
Why don't my Instagram posts show up in hashtags?
If you’re asking the same question, you’re in the right place. Today, I’m going to show you everything you need to know about the Instagram banned hashtags in 2018 and how to get back to normal.
Why does Instagram block hashtags?
Hashtags are very important in leading people to your account. But there are a number of Instagram hashtags that were banned in 2018. Although you may not know it, using any of the blocked hashtags can easily result in your Instagram account being banned. Failure to follow the Instagram Community Guidelines is what might just result in your hashtag being blocked. Here are the reasons for banned Instagram hashtags in 2018:
How to view blocked hashtags on Instagram
All Instagram users should avoid using banned hashtags in 2018. Here's how to search if a hashtag is blocked or not:
On Instagram, hashtags can be banned either temporary or on an indefinite basis. If the ban is temporarily, it might remain so for a day and appear the next day.
Yep, #beautyblogger is banned on Instagram.
How to hide hashtags on Instagram
Not everyone wants their hashtags to remain visible once they have posted on Instagram. The desire to use more than one hashtag is to blame for that. If you don’t want your hashtags to appear cluttered, inauthentic, and spammed consider hiding them. The following tips can be of great help:
Complete list of banned hashtags in 2018
Did you know that the banned Instagram hashtags 2018 are more than 114,000? The following are some of the normal’ banned hashtags 2018:
A
#adultlife
#alone
#asia
#assday
#attractive
B
#babe
#beautyblogger
#beyonce
#bikinibody
#boho
#books
#brain
#BadSugarMommyMakeover
C
#costumes
#curvy
#curvygirls
D
#dadylove
#date
#dating
#desk
#direct
#dm
E
#easter
#eggplant
#elevator
F
#fishnets
#fitnessgirls
G
#girlsonly
#gloves
#goddess
#graffitiigers
H
#hardworkpaysoff
#happythanksgiving
#humpday
I
#ig
#instamood
#iphonegraphy
#italiano
#instagood
#instadaily
#igers
#instagramhub
K
#kansas
#killingit
#kissing
L
#lean
#like
#lingerie
M
#master
#models
#mustfollow
N
#nasty
#newyears
#newyearsday
P
#petite
#popular
#pornfood
#pushups
#puppydogmondays
S
#sallyhansen
#saltwater
#shit
#shower
#single
#singlelife
#skype
#snap
#snapchat
#snowstorm
#sopretty
#stranger
#streetphoto
#sunbathing
#swole
T
#tag4like
#tanlines
#teens
#tgif
#thighs
#thought
#todayimwearing
U
#undies
V
#valentinesday
W
#woman
#womancrushwednesday
#women
#workflow
#wtf
Tips to avoid being blocked by Instagram
It is easy to fall prey to your own user habits on Instagram. If you are not careful, you can easily get banned on this social networking site. One of the things you should never do is use Instagram broken hashtags for 2018. If your account was blocked, here’s a list with tips to avoid being blocked by Instagram.
Final thought
Instagram believes in ensuring the anything posted on the site doesn’t offend any of its users. That is a good thing. Everyone gets to exercise responsibility in whatever they do on the site. From the list of the Instagram broken hashtags 2018, it is clear that you need to do a lot of due diligence before posting anything.
Some of the Banned hashtags 2018 might appear on the list temporarily while others are permanently broken. If you go ahead to use banned hashtags, your account might just receive a 'shadowban', penalty or block from Instagram. If you have some hashtags, using a banned one can only render the rest ineffective. It is, therefore, important that you check if a hashtag is banned from using it.
If you know other hashtags, let me in the comments and I'll update the list.
