Everything You Need To Know About Instagram Banned Hashtags

· Instagram Analytics

Update: February 28th, 2018

Socialinsider.io shows you if a post has a banned hashtags or not. Check your posts with socialinsider.io and see if your hashtags were banned by Instagram.

Why don't my Instagram posts show up in hashtags?

If you’re asking the same question, you’re in the right place. Today, I’m going to show you everything you need to know about the Instagram banned hashtags in 2018 and how to get back to normal.

Why does Instagram block hashtags?

Hashtags are very important in leading people to your account. But there are a number of Instagram hashtags that were banned in 2018. Although you may not know it, using any of the blocked hashtags can easily result in your Instagram account being banned. Failure to follow the Instagram Community Guidelines is what might just result in your hashtag being blocked. Here are the reasons for banned Instagram hashtags in 2018:

  • Sharing photos or videos you didn’t take or for which you have no right to share.
  • Posting photos or videos that contain nudity in the form of genitals, intercourse, and full-buttock close-ups.
  • Avoiding comments, likes, follows or shares by bots and making repetitive contact with people for commercial purposes.
  • Using the platform to participate in hate groups, organized crime, and terrorism. Advertising sexual services, buying and selling firearms and illicit drugs is a no-no.
  • Blatant show of disrespect for other members of Instagram. This involves posting content with hate speech, threats or that which is meant to shame or degrade private individuals.
  • Posting content that glorifies self-inflicted injury.
  • Posting graphic pictures or videos of newsworthy events that have no captions or warning about its content.

How to view blocked hashtags on Instagram

All Instagram users should avoid using banned hashtags in 2018. Here's how to search if a hashtag is blocked or not:

  • Tap on the magnifying glass icon, which in effect is the Explore’ tab.
  •  Type the hashtag in the search bar.
  • If the hashtag doesn’t appear in the search results, it is definitely banned. 

On Instagram, hashtags can be banned either temporary or on an indefinite basis. If the ban is temporarily, it might remain so for a day and appear the next day.

  • If the hashtag appears in the search results (you'll get the top results), tap Recent. Make sure you confirm that it has not, indeed, been banned. Hashtags that show in the search results may not necessarily show the related posts.
Why don't my Instagram posts show up in hashtags? Everything you need to know about Instagram banned hashtags in 2018 and how to avoid being blocked by Instagram.

Yep, #beautyblogger is banned on Instagram.

How to hide hashtags on Instagram

Not everyone wants their hashtags to remain visible once they have posted on Instagram. The desire to use more than one hashtag is to blame for that. If you don’t want your hashtags to appear cluttered, inauthentic, and spammed consider hiding them. The following tips can be of great help:

  1. Tap on a text editor on your phone to open it. Whether you use an iOS or Android phone, you should have a Notes’ app.
  2. After typing a dot, press the Return’ icon. Repeat that five time.
  3. Type your hashtag right next to the fifth dot.
  4. Before opening the Instagram app, copy the text you typed.
  5. Once the app is open, go ahead and post a photo. Give it an appropriate caption and make sure it has no more than five hashtags.

Complete list of banned hashtags in 2018

Did you know that the banned Instagram hashtags 2018 are more than 114,000? The following are some of the normal’ banned hashtags 2018:

A

#adultlife

#alone

#asia

#assday

#attractive

B

#babe

#beautyblogger

#beyonce

#bikinibody

#boho

#books

#brain

#BadSugarMommyMakeover

C

#costumes

#curvy

#curvygirls

D

#dadylove

#date

#dating

#desk

#direct

#dm

E

#easter

#eggplant

#elevator

F

#fishnets

#fitnessgirls

G

#girlsonly

#gloves

#goddess

#graffitiigers

H

#hardworkpaysoff

#happythanksgiving

#humpday

I

#ig

#instamood

#iphonegraphy

#italiano

#instagood

#instadaily

#igers

#instagramhub

K

#kansas

#killingit

#kissing

L

#lean

#like

#lingerie

M

#master

#models

#mustfollow

N

#nasty

#newyears

#newyearsday

P

#petite

#popular

#pornfood

#pushups

#puppydogmondays

S

#sallyhansen

#saltwater

#shit

#shower

#single

#singlelife

#skype

#snap

#snapchat

#snowstorm

#sopretty

#stranger

#streetphoto

#sunbathing

#swole

T

#tag4like

#tanlines

#teens

#tgif

#thighs

#thought

#todayimwearing

U

#undies

V

#valentinesday

W

#woman

#womancrushwednesday

#women

#workflow

#wtf

Tips to avoid being blocked by Instagram

It is easy to fall prey to your own user habits on Instagram. If you are not careful, you can easily get banned on this social networking site. One of the things you should never do is use Instagram broken hashtags for 2018. If your account was blocked, here’s a list with tips to avoid being blocked by Instagram.

  • Remove broken or abused hashtags. Don’t make assumptions. You need to go through all your hashtags. Don’t leave out any. Sift through from one after the other to ensure that none of them is limited by Instagram.
  • 30 hashtags are too many. Apparently now, if you use the full 30 tags, you'll be considered spam and shadowbanned. It's been suggested to use 5 -10 tags only (in the body of the post, not first comment). And also, use different tags for each post. 

<<Check these 10 Instagram Hashtag Changes in 2018>>

  •  Pods/Engagement Groups could have adverse effects. Instagram has developed a way to understand if you use pods.
  • Are one of those people who use bots for liking or commenting? Remember that spamming with your account is reason enough for it to be blocked.
  • You have tried all these suggestions, but the problem persists. What do you do? The only option you have is to make report it to Instagram. They will know what to do.

Final thought

Instagram believes in ensuring the anything posted on the site doesn’t offend any of its users. That is a good thing. Everyone gets to exercise responsibility in whatever they do on the site. From the list of the Instagram broken hashtags 2018, it is clear that you need to do a lot of due diligence before posting anything.

Some of the Banned hashtags 2018 might appear on the list temporarily while others are permanently broken. If you go ahead to use banned hashtags, your account might just receive a 'shadowban', penalty or block from Instagram. If you have some hashtags, using a banned one can only render the rest ineffective. It is, therefore, important that you check if a hashtag is banned from using it.

If you know other hashtags, let me in the comments and I'll update the list.

Adina Jipa

Co-founder @socialinsider.io | Pragmatic Marketing Certified.

Passionate about psychology and consumer behavior. Follow me on Twitter or LinkedIn.

