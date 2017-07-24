Facebook Engagement - The New Way Of Doing (Social) Selling

No more phone calls to support or emails, people are looking for social support: Facebook, Twitter, even on Instagram. Sprout Social, in Q1 2016, noted that people’s top choices for customer care are:

Social - 34,5%

Website/live chat - 24.7%

Email - 19.4%

1-800 number - 16.1%

Store - 5.3%

They are looking for person to person communication, “social surpasses phone and email as the first place most people turn when they have a problem or issue with a product or service" according to Sprout’s consumer survey.