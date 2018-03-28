How To Find The Best Instagram Hashtags For Real Followers

How do you get the best Instagram hashtags for real followers? What hashtags get the most likes?
According to the latest PewResearch report, "35% of U.S. adults now say they use Instagram, an increase of seven percentage points from the 28% who said they did in 2016".
In this article, you'll learn how to discover the best Instagram hashtags for real followers.
One way of gaining Instagram followers is by using hashtags. Instagrammers use hashtags as a quick way of finding content under certain topics or categories. For instance, to view content about the pizza in New York, you will just use #pizzainnewyork. Almost every post on Instagram is accompanied by a relevant hashtag. But, how are hashtags pertinent to your business?
The importance of Instagram hashtags to a business
1. Target marketing
Instagram hashtags form the basis of target social media marketing. This is a form of marketing whereby a brand is targeting a particular group of Instagram users. For instance, if you aim at reaching out to the people attending the Coachella music festival, you may simply use #Coachella. Your posts will appear when people search using this hashtags. You are likely to get likes and even followers from such people. Apart from just boosting your numbers, such hashtags can lead to conversions.
2. Monitor your competitors
In whichever category that your business falls under, there is a high likelihood of having competitors. Did you know that you can use the Instagram hashtags to know how they are faring on? All you need is to type a hashtag that is relevant to your niche. You will see other businesses, including your rivals using those hashtags. This way, you will be able to keep an eye on how they are doing in terms of the engagements. From there, you can learn something that you will apply to your brand.
3. Promote deals and events
Do you have a big upcoming event? Is there a special deal that you would like to inform your customers about? Use Instagram hashtags. Let’s say you are planning to launch a new product. You can create a hashtag that relates to the name of that product. You can also create a campaign using a specific hashtag where the most active followers will be rewarded. This will help you to come up with a community of people who are interested in the topic.
4. Improving visibility
By using trending hashtags, you will be able to enhance your visibility on Instagram. People who search using that hashtag will come across your brand name, and some of them will decide to follow you.
In fact, using the most popular ones can be a major disadvantage. Although they will be easily noticed, your image is at risk of being buried within a short time because everyone will be using that hashtag. This is why we emphasize that there is nothing like the best hashtag.
The most complex question remains; " how do you get the best Instagram hashtags for real followers?" It all falls on your niche as some hashtags can work perfectly with certain business lines and fail miserably in others.
Here are a few steps that can help you create your ideal hashtags for Instagram:
7 steps to create your ideal hashtags for Instagram
Step 1: Create a word or google document
Step 2: Do a search on avatar, target market, and dream client
Head over to your Instagram account and make use of the search feature to search the best avatar, your target market, and the best prospects. Collecting data on these three important features will help you to stay on the right course. You won’t veer off to other unnecessary or banned hashtags.
Try to paint a clear picture of your target audience. Who are they and what do they do? By understanding them, you will be able to generate content that will match their tastes and needs.
You can also research the nature of your market and gather vital details regarding its size and the competitors.
Step 3: Look at their pictures, and where they include hashtags, click on them.
Scan through the photos, especially the ones that have hashtags. Don’t stop there. Click through those hashtags and try to unmask what lies beyond them.
Check those hashtags with Socialinsider and if they were banned by Instagram. A complete guide for banned Instagram hashtags you'll find here.
Step 4: Look at the top 3 posts for that hashtag
With every hashtag that you click, look at its top three posts. Try to gather more information about the nature of the content strategy. What is the brand behind the post? How many likes does it have? What is the quality of the image?
Step 5: Check the number of likes (This applies to new Instagram accounts)
If the posts come at the top of the results and have more than 150 likes, ignore them and look out for those that have less than 150. These will give you accurate insights on how to move with your new Instagram account.
Step 6: Repeat the above steps 1-5 till you collect about 120 hashtags
These should be enough to form at least four ladders.
Step 7: Group the hashtags
Group those hashtags into four categories and subgroups. You can create the categories based on the type of hashtags:
Start publishing your Instagram posts using the hashtag ladders that you have created. You can expand your list of hashtags by using tools such as
You can also check your competitor hashtags with the help of Socialinsider.
Final thought
The steps listed in this article can help you to get the best Instagram hashtags for real followers. They have been proven to work whether you have a new or an existing Instagram account.
