7 Ways To Write A Compelling Instagram Bio For Your Business

Wondering how to write a compelling Instagram bio for your business?
In this article, you'll discover ideas, tips, and examples of crafting a good Instagram bio for your business in 2018.
You might say it's easy to make a good impression, but it actually requires a lot of thought to write a good Instagram bio with 150 characters.
"It takes less than two-tenths of a second for an online visitor to form a first opinion of your brand once they've perused your company's website", according to researchers at the Missouri University of Science and Technology.
Before jumping to this photo and video sharing application, you need to understand why Instagram is valuable for your business. What does Instagram give you and other social networks cannot offer for your business?
Studies show that around six in every ten online adults (59 percent to be more precise) aged between 18 and 29 years are on Instagram. The share drops down to 33% for online adults aged between 30 and 49 years. On the other hand, among online adults who are 65 years of age or older, just 8 percent are using Instagram.
Start creating the bio keeping the above numbers in mind; read on to learn more about writing a perfect Instagram bio for business.
Components of an Instagram profile
It’s important to add various components of your business’s Insta bio carefully as each of these components plays a significant role in ensuring that users visiting your account get all the required info about your company just by taking a look at the bio.
Profile photo
The first component is profile photo. The photo you add should be relevant to your business. You can add your company’s logo, a photo of one of your most popular products, and so on. Make sure that the photo looks equally attractive when minimized as it looks in its maximum size.
The profile photo should tell the story of your brand or it should be an icon for your brand. In our case as an Internet company, we chose our brand logo, but if you're an influencer you could be more creative. Check out how @the_nomadic_blonde incorporates her mission with the Instagram presence.
Username & name
The next component includes your username and name. The username (many also refer to it as the Instagram handle) can be seen right on the profile page’s top and is preceded by @ sign. Ideally, you should use your company’s name as the account’s username.
The name, on the other hand, is present on a more noticeable spot; it appears bolded on the profile. If you have used your business’s name as your username, you can get a bit creative when picking your account’s title or name. For instance, if you run a café called Coffee and Friends in Texas, your Instagram name can be, The Best Coffee Makers in Texas.
A bio of 150 characters
Get an answer for this question: what's your story? It should be obvious what you or your company do. The word of mouth around this says that you should think about 3 words that best describe your brand and use that as a starting point.
While that is a good start you should try and make it personal - give it a human touch. Nobody likes reading empty, soulless descriptions of feature. They make your account seem very impersonal. Play around, use emojis, different types of texts. @naluunderwear is a great example here.
Your Instagram bio gives you 150 characters to explain who you are, what you offer, and why people should follow you.
Your official business website
Also, don’t forget to add the link to your official business website. On Instagram, you will get the chance of adding your website’s URL just on the bio, nowhere else.
Category
It’s a good thing to be able to mention whether you are running a coffee shop or a garage in a separate spot without using up characters in the small space dedicated to the bio.
Location, email address and your business’ phone number
Instagram has allowed Business Accounts to free up more space in their bio by allotting separate space for the location address and email address. If you enter your email address, it would generate a separate Email button on your profile. Clicking on this button will direct the customers to the default mail apps on their respective phones.
Businesses that have a dedicated brick and mortar location, on the other hand, should always add their full address. This would generate an address button and whenever a customer will click on it he or she would be directed to their phone’s map app. Finally, add your business’ phone number to generate a call button.
Stories highlights
Last year, in December, Instagram introduced stories highlights and stories archive for business and individual profiles. Now, you can add your "favourite moments from Instagram Stories and share them in ways with your customers that help your business express itself."
Seven ways of making your Instagram bio attractive:
#1. Add a tagline
To make your Insta bio thought-provoking and interesting, you can use a unique tagline in your bio. A tagline would allow you to tell people what exactly your company does in very few words. You can also use a summary of the company’s values or add your business’ mission statement in the bio.
#2. Be minimalistic
The bio must be made as simple as possible. Just provide as much info as an individual (targeted customer) would need for identifying the aim of your brand. For knowing more about your business, your visitors can browse through your Insta posts or visit your website.
#3. Link the other social media accounts your business has
This would allow you to keep the account bio short and to the point more efficiently. Linking the account with your accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat would allow your followers to find your company even on those social media platforms.
#4. Use branded hashtag
Accounts that use user-generated content for making their Instagram account popular can include a relevant branded hashtag in their bio.
#5. Use emojis
Adding emojis would allow you to convey the personality of your business. You can also use emojis as replacement of certain words. Overall, emojis make Instagram bio appear more exciting.
Illustrate your strengths using line breaks to your Instagram bio. Plus, it makes your Instagram profile more consumable.
#7. Include an appealing call to action
If you are wondering how to write a creative bio, it’s important for you to know that without a proper call to action, your bio is incomplete. The call to action must compel your targeted visitors to visit your store, email you, or dial your number after checking your Insta bio.
Final thought
Profile images draw the attention, but the text besides them is what convinces an exploring user to follow your profile. Some bios immediately pop into our eyes while others don’t really stand out from the crowd.
Writing a killer bio makes all the difference. Will you get a quick follower or be forever ignored?
