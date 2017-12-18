7 Ways To Write A Compelling Instagram Bio For Your Business

Instagram has allowed Business Accounts to free up more space in their bio by allotting separate space for the location address and email address. If you enter your email address, it would generate a separate Email button on your profile. Clicking on this button will direct the customers to the default mail apps on their respective phones.

Businesses that have a dedicated brick and mortar location, on the other hand, should always add their full address. This would generate an address button and whenever a customer will click on it he or she would be directed to their phone’s map app. Finally, add your business’ phone number to generate a call button.