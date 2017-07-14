How to find the right timestamps of the comments for Facebook pages

Software for Facebook app monitoring that analyzes competitor's pages like socialinsider.io or Socialbakers, fanpage karma or Simply Measured usually show a grid with 24 columns with each representing a certain day on the calendar. Inside each cell is the number of comments made by Facebook users on that page in a given hour.

Let’s talk about this heatmap in more detail, explaining the ambiguities that come from the multiple meanings of the term ‘hour'. Every comment in this heatmap has a timestamp attached to it - the single source of truth - expressed as GMT-hour.