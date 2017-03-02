Instagram profile growth over time
See how competitive profiles have evolved over time
Preparing to promote your brand on Instagram, or just want to take a look at how your competitors’ profiles have evolved?
Track and benchmark up to 50 competitors and their hashtags on Instagram, access their past campaigns, and understand how their profiles grew over time.
Historical posts data
Get access to your competitions' posts
Don’t know what campaigns you should start this Christmas?
Discover what your competitors are up to on Instagram and what past campaigns they have rolled out since the day the profile was created with socialinsinsider.io.
Content Performance
Learn how to optimize your content on Instagram
Instagram provides a lot of features and can be overwhelming when you have to choose the type of filters to use, or how to edit photos and videos.
Socialinsider.io shows you what type of content your competitors publish on Instagram, when they post and what filter they use most on their profiles.
Engagement Reports
See the evolution of engagement on each competitive Instagram profile
Get behind the scenes access to the Instagram performance of your competitors.
Understand when they post, what type of posts they use (video, image or carousel), and how their engagement rates evolve each day.
Hashtag reports
Monitor your competitors’ hashtags
Measure, track and benchmark your competitors’ hashtags and get insights about their brand awareness on Instagram.
Find out who the most influential accounts who use their hashtags are, how many posts with that hashtag are posted per day, when they are posted, in which types of posts are used (carousel, video, or image) and much more.
Compare profiles
Measure your Instagram efforts against your top competitors
Analyze your competitors' profiles, understand their audience, get insights about their content strategy, and adjust your digital strategy accordingly.
Download Instagram stats as .ppt
Save time and energy with white-label reports
Impress your managers or clients with customized reports about their competitors’ actions on Instagram.
Download Instagram stats as a .ppt file, with profile evolutions, post performances, top filters, when the best time to post is, engagement performance and much more.
Get an inside look at your competitors' Instagram account!