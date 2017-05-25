Why understanding your competitors' top fans will help you grow your business

4. See who reacted with HAHA reactions

HAHA may have two ways of using. The community will use an ironical HAHA to your competitor's pages, so be careful what type of posts they shared. An ironical HAHA may suggest a lack of trust about your competitors business.

Another way of using HAHA on the Facebook page it happens when your competitors share funny stories, meme, .gifs or other representative emoticons. Always correlate the data with the Facebook page' goal.