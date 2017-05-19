Social Insider - an inside story

Facebook is becoming more and more a place where you have to pay-to-play. Paid social media is becoming the new normal as Ryan Holmes, CEO at Hootsuite, wrote on the Hootsuite's blog.
You may think that the platform is obsolete and everything you need to know was already invented, but we think the opposite. The platform evolves, Facebook adds new and new features every day. All the digital players need new and adaptive tools for Facebook analytics.
Social Insider is more focused on what your competitors do, compared with your page performance. We are not focused on spying your competition, we are more oriented to learning from their wins and mistakes. Social Insider came out as a tool required by a lot of digital agencies and digital marketers so, let’s build a product for and with the community.
But enough with small talks and some internal thoughts, let me show you what you can get from this new, sparkling tool for Facebook page analysis.
11 ways of using Social Insider for Facebook Analytics:
1. Find out who are the most active fans from your competitors' Facebook pages
Once you activate the Active Fan module, top 25 fans per page will be revealed in your dashboard. Are they women or men? Are they commenting or just adding reactions to that page? Are your competitive brands loved by the Facebook community? Login, activate and find out what's happening.
You can filter them between:
Take this insight into consideration for your next post or campaign you will start on Facebook. Find out why people love your competitors’ product or services, adjust your communication and be inspired by the wins or mistakes of your competition.
2. Get the boosted posts from your competitors’ pages
What type of content are they boosting? Is an event or a blog post? Are they launching something new and, now, are they promoting to that super, awesome feature?
Activate the module from your account and you'll get insights about your competitors' paid media strategy.
The boosted posts can be sorted by:
All you have to do is to create a free account now, select the period needed and get top posts from any Facebook page.
This feature has some limited functionalities:
Facebook allows you to boost specific posts from your Facebook pages. It can be either a status updates, photos, videos, or offers from your business page. With this option, your posts will appear higher in the News Feed of your target audience, and they will be marked as “Sponsored” Posts in the News Feed.
Social Insider reveals only the boosted posts from Facebook pages.
Depending on your business goal, Facebook gives you the opportunity to run a variety of ad formats and solutions today. Facebook news feed ads allow you to run a targeted campaign that shows up on the desktop and/or the mobile news feed of your targeted audience. Your goals can include:
Once you choose your goal, filter your audience by gender, location, age, interests and more, plan your budget and your campaign will start running.
Social Insider doesn’t reveal this type of format ads.
3. See who are the most active countries from their pages
Now, you can better target your campaigns!
Let’s say you want to build an e-learning platform. First, add the Udemy Facebook page and see who are the most active countries from their page. Understand why their community is more active in the United States and less active in Canada or Australia. Is online learning more common in the US versus Europe or Australia?
If your competitor has users from Nord America, then start promoting your products or services in that specific area.
When preparing a live on Facebook, find out where the most engaged audience for your business is located and choose the perfect time for them.
4. Get the perfect hours when people comment on the Facebook pages
This is my favorite feature of Social Insider because it gives me the possibility to adjust my daily calendar. Before starting my day, I login into my account and see when people are the most active on my page.
Are commenting during the lunch break or in the evening? This awesome feature shapes my daily ToDo and it gives me the opportunity to be online for the community.
5. Get all posts from your competitors' Facebook pages
Yes, now you can get the posts for any Facebook page from the day 1.
How to do that? This is a premium feature, so first, you have to upgrade your account. After, the upgrading process, one of us will assist you and it will give you all the information needed.
Sometimes, it may take a while for getting the data, but in general, it takes between 1h to 4h depending on the number of posts per page. At the end, you’ll find all the data needed in your dashboard.
For each post, you will get a snapshot of comments - hourly evolution.
For example, take a look at this snapshot of Mari Smith top posts for the last 30 days and the hours when people commented on her page.
Next time when preparing your editorial calendar, get an inside view of your competitors page posts. Find out what type of content their pages have:
6. Get the top posts from your competitors for a specific period
Get to know which post generate more awareness and engagement for your page and/or for your competitors’ Facebook page: the text, the video, the events or pictures. From my experience, when it comes to engagement, videos are on top, followed by pictures.
For example, here is a snapshot of Mari Smith's top posts for the last 30 days. Videos are on top.
7. Learn how the competitive pages evolved and correlate the data with the posts
No more manual work or outsourcing to the juniors from your team. Understand your audience or your competitor's audience from the day 1. Add the Facebook page you want to monitor, select the period you want, then let the product crunch the data.
Sometimes, you have to wait between one 1h to 4 hours depending on the period of time and the volume of data. Don’t worry, you have the concierge team with you who will guide you and send all the updates.
8. What people use most on the Facebook pages: likes or reactions
Is your brand loved by the community? But what do you know about your competitive brands? Social Insider gives you the reactions evolution for a specific period of time.
9. Engagement by type: reactions vs. comments vs. shares
Compare your Facebook page performance with your top competitors and learn how to adjust your marketing communication. Find out key insights about your community and how they prefer to interact with your business page. Are they sharing your posts? Are they expressing their emotions through reactions or just simple likes? Find out why and how your competitors perform in this direction.
10. Community analysis - gender in comments and reactions
There is a huge difference between fans who react on the Facebook with comments and those who react with… reactions. Most of the people use the reactions for expressing their emotions more than they use the comments.
For sure you already have this insight for your page, but it's goldmine when you study your competitors.
11. Compare your Facebook page with your top competitors
Social Insider gives you the possibility to learn from your competitors' marketing actions. Get all the pieces of the puzzle before you complete your digital strategy. Get deep Facebook insights from your competitors, find out how they use the power of Facebook and always correlate the data. There is no value in individual data, always asking “why”.
Once a week or so we send an email with our best content. No sales pitches, no bullshit, and one-click unsubscribe:
Almost done…
We just sent you an email. Please click the link in the email to confirm your subscription!
OKSubscriptions powered by Strikingly