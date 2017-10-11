Meet socialinsider.io for Instagram Analytics

We’re really excited to share some awesome news with you: Instagram Analytics is live and waiting for you in the dashboard. Track and measure your Instagram performance against your top competitors, monitor their campaigns and hashtags and apply those insights to your digital strategy.
Instagram Analytics by socialinsider.io has a long story, with many: ‘no, we aren’t making this feature right now. Let's see what our users want.’
You asked, we delivered. Well actually, not me (I’m the marketing princess), Andrei is the hero of this freshly baked feature.
Now, you have a super easy-to-use dashboard to get historical data from your competitors’ profiles, monitor hashtags your competitors or top influencers use and see how your profile performs.
Today, I’m going show you how to use Instagram Analytics and what it does for you and your clients.
Monitor your competitors’ activity on Instagram. Run hashtag reports.
Wondering what it can do for you? Maybe these ideas help:
#1. Launched a hashtag for a campaign? Jump into the dashboard and see how it takes off.
I know, Instagram might be overwhelming with its many features, options for photo filters, and hashtags you can use for your campaigns. We tried to simplify this process for you.
Let’s say you’re launching a Halloween campaign, and you’ve prepared some super cool pictures for your brand, but you need to track the campaign's results. Create a 7-day free account, set up your account, add some monitored hashtags and socialinsider.io will give you:
#2. Want to snoop in on your competitors’ strategy?
Monitor your competition’s Instagram profiles as well as their hashtags to get the complete picture of their activity.
Christmas is coming, but you didn’t have time to plan your campaigns this year. Socialinsider.io shows you the past campaigns of your competitors. See what type of photos they use, what type of posts generate the highest engagement rates, how many posts they published during the holidays, when they posted and what hashtags they used.
No, I’m not a proponent of ‘copying’ your competitors’ actions, I’m helping you improve your strategy by learning from your competitors’ successes or failures. Even if you are in the same business as your competition, your goal is to define who you are and why you are building your business? Why do you or your agency stand out? Define your key values, then promote them on social networks.
Unlocking Instagram analytics for your account, you’ll get:
#3. Need and Instagram report for your clients or want to impress your manager? Generate one in seconds.
I get it. Reporting is a tough task, and every time you need to do it it takes more time than you expect. First, you have to bring together all the stats, then include them in some sort of excel or google sheet, then you have to aggregate the stats and write out the conclusions that can be drawn.
We have eliminated these steps for you by giving you the option to generate reports in seconds. You are one click away from getting super chic reports for your campaigns. All you’ll have to do is eliminate the unnecessary stats and write out the conclusions. Send them to your clients or impress your manager with your ‘homework’.
4. Don’t know when to publish your posts? Take a look at your competition or see how the influencers act on this platform.
As a digital marketer you are directly responsible for content strategy. Start your strategy by asking yourself these questions:
Posting at a specific time might help you increase overall engagement, but it’s not a defining factor of your strategy. Yes, look at some stats, see when your competitors or influencers are posting, but test what you find on your account. What works for other businesses might not work for you.
Final thought
