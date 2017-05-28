How Facebook Pages Of Top 5 Female Social Media Influencers Perform

We decided to share with you a monthly review about Facebook pages' performance to get deep insights on how to use Social Insider.
This month, we’ve chosen Top 5 Female Facebook Influencers with a wider expertise on Facebook analytics and marketing.
Let’s find out together what are their tricks, what type of content are sharing, how often, who are are the most active countries, who are the most active fans, what type of reactions the community use to that Facebook page.
Mari Smith is a Social Media Influencers with a wider Facebook marketing expertise. She is the author of The New Relationship Marketing and coauthor of Facebook Marketing: An Hour A Day. She tweets and posts a lot about Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and G+ and Fast Company considered her, “a veritable engine of personal branding, a relationship marketing whiz and the Pied Piper of the Online World.”
Facebook page performance snapshot
In the last month, Mari Smith increased her business profiles with 86% new fans and post with 13% more than the last month. Although, she had more activity on page, she got 8% less users engaged with her page content.
Reactions evolution
Mari Smith is loved leader by her community. The most used reaction was LOVE, followed by WOW and HAHA. Her charm is appreciated by the community and people trust her.
Top posts
Mari Smith use the power of video in her posts because it generates a lot of comments, shares and reactions.
Daily posts evolution and engagement evolution
Mari Smith posts on average 1 or 2 posts / day, most of the time she uses videos. And that's a great thing because it generates a higher engagement on her Facebook pages, people share her posts, talk with through comments and react positively to her daily posts.
Top Fans
Most of the active fans from Mari Smith page give her LOVE reactions and they are represented by women.
The most active countries
The 5 top active countries for Mari Smith are:
Forbes listed Lilach Bullock as one of the top 20 women social media power influencers and Oracle crowned as the Social Influencers of Europe. Lilach is a serial entrepreneur and one of the most dynamic social media presence.
Facebook page performance snapshot
Lilach's Facebook page has a drop in new fans in 15 to 16 May, but overall her page got with 11% more likes than the previous month.
She posted with 29% more posts than the last month, but she got 2% minus in users engagement versus the previous month.
Reactions evolution
Not so many reactions on Lilach's Facebook page. One or two LOVE reactions was dropped by people last month, most of them used likes for the conversations.
Top posts
Lilach Bulloch used pictures + caption and links with texts for Facebook posts. Not so higher engagement on her page versus Mari Smith.
Daily posts evolution and engagement evolution
She posted in general between 7 to 12 posts / day, most of them photos included.
Even if she posts more than the usual Facebook Influencers, she has a small number in engagement overall.
Top Fans
In the last month, Lilach Bullock has encountered only 30 top fans.
The most active countries
The most active countries from Lilach Facebook page are:
Pam Moore is the CEO and Founder of Marketing Nutz - a training and consulting agency specializing in social media, branding and digital marketing. She is an international speaker, trainer, consultant and Forbes Top 10 Social Media Power Influencers.
Facebook page performance snapshot
With a small community on Facebook (10k), Pam Moore has encountered an increase in Facebook fans with 1.7% more than the previous month.
Overall, she posted with 33% less posts in the last month and got a decrease in user engagement with 64%.
Reactions evolution
Pam Moore got just tow reactions on the last month: one LOVE reaction and one WOW reaction.
Top posts
Daily posts evolution and engagement evolution
On average, Pam Moore posted 1 post / day with a lower engagement for each post. In her Facebook community, people preferred to give her just simple likes, and leave the page without comments.
Top Fans
Pam Moore has encountered just 17 active fans on her Facebook page.
The most active countries
Top 5 active countries are:
Amy Porterfield was named by Forbes as one of the Top 50 Social Media Power Influencers. She wrote one of those big yellow “Dummies” books about Facebook and help entrepreneurs and business owners to grow.
Facebook page performance
This month Amy Porterfield has encountered an increase in fans with 158.3% more likes than the last month. She posted with 200% more posts than the previous month and got a decrease in users engagement with 75% less. It's normal to obtain a decrease in users engagement due to the increase in total posts.
Reactions evolution
The community loved her content and gave her a few number of reactions.
Top posts
Overall, in the last month she posted 6 posts which includes photos and videos.
Daily posts evolution and engagement evolution
Top Fans
Amy Porterfield's Facebook page has 100 active fans for the last month.
The most active countries
Top 5 active countries for Amy's page are:
Andreea Vahl is a Social Media Speaker and Consultant. She is the co-author of Facebook Marketing All-in-one for Dummies and she was the Community Manager for Social Media Examiner for over 2 years.
Andrea is passionate about helping business owners to grow by leveraging the power of social media.
Facebook page performance snapshot
Andrea got a decrease in fans at the beginning of the month, but overall she increased her page with 50 fans more than the previous month.
Reactions evolution
LOVE and WOW reactions are the most used reactions by the community.
Top posts
The Facebook community engaged the most with videos, followed by links and photos.
Daily posts evolution and engagement evolution
On average, Andrea posted 2 or 3 posts / day which generated reactions and shares.
Top Fans
Andrea has encountered more than 100 active fans in the last month.
The most active countries
Top 5 active countries are:
P.S. Can we send you an email?
Once a week or so we send an email with our best content. No sales pitches, no bullshit, and one-click unsubscribe:
Almost done…
We just sent you an email. Please click the link in the email to confirm your subscription!
OKSubscriptions powered by Strikingly