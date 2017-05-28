Return to site
How Facebook Pages Of Top 5 Female Social Media Influencers Perform

· Competitive Analysis,Facebook Insights

We decided to share with you a monthly review about Facebook pages' performance to get deep insights on how to use Social Insider.

This month, we’ve chosen Top 5 Female Facebook Influencers with a wider expertise on Facebook analytics and marketing.

Let’s find out together what are their tricks, what type of content are sharing, how often, who are are the most active countries, who are the most active fans, what type of reactions the community use to that Facebook page.

Mari Smith - Facebook Page Performance

Mari Smith is a Social Media Influencers with a wider Facebook marketing expertise. She is the author of The New Relationship Marketing and coauthor of Facebook Marketing: An Hour A Day. She tweets and posts a lot about Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and G+ and Fast Company considered her, “a veritable engine of personal branding, a relationship marketing whiz and the Pied Piper of the Online World.”

Facebook page performance snapshot

In the last month, Mari Smith increased her business profiles with 86% new fans and post with 13% more than the last month. Although, she had more activity on page, she got 8% less users engaged with her page content.

Reactions evolution

Mari Smith is loved leader by her community. The most used reaction was LOVE, followed by WOW and HAHA. Her charm is appreciated by the community and people trust her.

Top posts

Mari Smith use the power of video in her posts because it generates a lot of comments, shares and reactions.

Daily posts evolution and engagement evolution

Mari Smith posts on average 1 or 2 posts / day, most of the time she uses videos. And that's a great thing because it generates a higher engagement on her Facebook pages, people share her posts, talk with through comments and react positively to her daily posts.

Top Fans

Most of the active fans from Mari Smith page give her LOVE reactions and they are represented by women.

The most active countries

The 5 top active countries for Mari Smith are:

  • United States - 48,5%
  • United Kingdom - 6%
  • India - 5.3%
  • Canada - 5.1%
  • Australia - 4.2%
Most of them are English speaking countries.
Lilach Bullock - Facebook Page Performance

Forbes listed Lilach Bullock as one of the top 20 women social media power influencers and Oracle crowned as the Social Influencers of Europe. Lilach is a serial entrepreneur and one of the most dynamic social media presence.

Facebook page performance snapshot

Lilach's Facebook page has a drop in new fans in 15 to 16 May, but overall her page got with 11% more likes than the previous month.

She posted with 29% more posts than the last month, but she got 2% minus in users engagement versus the previous month.

Reactions evolution

Not so many reactions on Lilach's Facebook page. One or two LOVE reactions was dropped by people last month, most of them used likes for the conversations.

Top posts

Lilach Bulloch used pictures + caption and links with texts for Facebook posts. Not so higher engagement on her page versus Mari Smith.

Daily posts evolution and engagement evolution

She posted in general between 7 to 12 posts / day, most of them photos included.

Even if she posts more than the usual Facebook Influencers, she has a small number in engagement overall.

Top Fans

In the last month, Lilach Bullock has encountered only 30 top fans.

The most active countries

The most active countries from Lilach Facebook page are:

  • United States - 48.5%
  • United Kingdom - 6%
  • India - 5.3%
  • Canada - 5.1%
  • Australia - 4.2%
Pam Moore - Facebook Page Performance

Pam Moore is the CEO and Founder of Marketing Nutz - a training and consulting agency specializing in social media, branding and digital marketing. She is an international speaker, trainer, consultant and Forbes Top 10 Social Media Power Influencers.

Facebook page performance snapshot

With a small community on Facebook (10k), Pam Moore has encountered an increase in Facebook fans with 1.7% more than the previous month.

Overall, she posted with 33% less posts in the last month and got a decrease in user engagement with 64%.

Reactions evolution

Pam Moore got just tow reactions on the last month: one LOVE reaction and one WOW reaction.

Top posts

Daily posts evolution and engagement evolution

On average, Pam Moore posted 1 post / day with a lower engagement for each post. In her Facebook community, people preferred to give her just simple likes, and leave the page without comments.

Top Fans

Pam Moore has encountered just 17 active fans on her Facebook page.

The most active countries

Top 5 active countries are:

  • United States - 70%
  • Canada - 3.7%
  • India - 3.3%
  • United Kingdom - 3.2%
  • Australia - 2.1%
Amy Porterfield - Facebook Page Performance

Amy Porterfield was named by Forbes as one of the Top 50 Social Media Power Influencers. She wrote one of those big yellow “Dummies” books about Facebook and help entrepreneurs and business owners to grow.

Facebook page performance

This month Amy Porterfield has encountered an increase in fans with 158.3% more likes than the last month. She posted with 200% more posts than the previous month and got a decrease in users engagement with 75% less. It's normal to obtain a decrease in users engagement due to the increase in total posts.

Reactions evolution

The community loved her content and gave her a few number of reactions.

Top posts

Overall, in the last month she posted 6 posts which includes photos and videos.

Daily posts evolution and engagement evolution

Top Fans

Amy Porterfield's Facebook page has 100 active fans for the last month.

The most active countries

Top 5 active countries for Amy's page are:

  • United States - 64.7%
  • Canada - 7.1%
  • United Kingdom - 7%
  • Australia - 6.1%
  • India - 2.2%
Andreea Vahl, In Facebook page performance

Andreea Vahl is a Social Media Speaker and Consultant. She is the co-author of Facebook Marketing All-in-one for Dummies and she was the Community Manager for Social Media Examiner for over 2 years.
Andrea is passionate about helping business owners to grow by leveraging the power of social media.

Facebook page performance snapshot

Andrea got a decrease in fans at the beginning of the month, but overall she increased her page with 50 fans more than the previous month.

Reactions evolution

LOVE and WOW reactions are the most used reactions by the community.

Top posts

The Facebook community engaged the most with videos, followed by links and photos.

Daily posts evolution and engagement evolution

On average, Andrea posted 2 or 3 posts / day which generated reactions and shares.

Top Fans

Andrea has encountered more than 100 active fans in the last month.

The most active countries

Top 5 active countries are:

  • United States - 38.7%
  • India - 28.1%
  • Philippines - 10.1%
  • United Kingdom - 3.5%
  • Canada - 3.5%
