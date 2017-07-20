Return to site
Return to site

Facebook Pride Reactions - Find out how your competitors' fans react to the gay pride month

· Product update,Product Feature

Last month Facebook added a new kind of reaction to posts: Pride Reactions - the new little rainbow which can be used in response to posts or comments.

In June, Facebook users could react to other people’s comments or posts with Pride alongside Like, Sad, Angry, Wow, Haha and Love. Facebook announced that the rainbow would be available to some markets with pride celebrations and for people who like the company’s LGBTQ Facebook page.

You can see in the socialinsider.io app the pride reactions for the pages you monitor. You'll find this feature in several places around the dashboard:

  • In the post view where you have a breakdown of the reactions types:
Facebook Pride Reactions - Find out how your competitors' fans react to the page's posts.
  • In the posts tab where you can sort by reaction type - you can view the posts with the most pride reactions
Facebook Pride Reactions - Find out how your competitors' fans react to the page's posts.
  • In the fans tab where you can see the fans that reacted with ‘pride’ to the page’s posts in a selected timeframe
Facebook Pride Reactions - Find out how your competitors' fans react to the page's posts.
  • In the histogram which shows the types of reactions daily for every post:
Facebook Pride Reactions - Find out how your competitors' fans react to the page's posts.

These changes take effect starting the 13th of July. Posts scanned from this release on will have the pride stats. Past posts and history scans do not take this change into account. One way to view the historical pride info is to rescan the page for which you want this info. Just delete it and re-add it and it will have the pride reactions stats.

This feature won’t be available though in some countries whose attitude towards homosexuality is negative like Egypt, Palestine, Russia, and others.

Other pride features offered by Facebook are an invite to add a pride-themed profile picture, some masks, and frames offered by the Facebook camera and pride-themed stickers and frames in Messenger and Instagram.
 

P.S. Can we send you an email?

Once a week or so we send an email with our best content. No sales pitches, no bullshit, and one-click unsubscribe:

Subscribe
PreviousNext
All Posts
×

Almost done…

We just sent you an email. Please click the link in the email to confirm your subscription!

OKSubscriptions powered by Strikingly