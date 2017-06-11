Unlock Facebook data insights for IoT products

A lot of people asked me: Adina, why should I promote my business on Facebook? My product is a non-sexy one, my customers aren’t on Facebook, and I find nothing relevant on my competitors Facebook page. Should I continue to invest in this channel?
Yes, you should do it. Not because of the Google love and the SEO's power, but it’s time for you to create a community around your business. Maybe your product doesn’t have too much glow for the target's audience from Facebook, but your story has. So, start with you, why did you build this product and open out to new horizons.
Sometimes, creating content and sharing on the social networks it’s a difficult job for the non-sexy industries, but there are a lot of influencers who you should follow and learn from their page how to create a community.
Today, I want to share some insights on how to promote your non-sexy product on Facebook by analyzing five influencers.
Let’s say you’re creating an IoT product for business to business. Posting on social media channels might be overwhelming, you don’t know where to start, what people prefer to read regarding IoT and what’s the most engaging content for them.
My advice is: start analyzing top IoT brands or influencers on Facebook and extract which type of content are they posting, how often they post, who are the most active fans from their community.
For the IoT, Onalytica just revealed a great study about top 100 IoT influencers and brands.
Let’s analyze together only 5 IoT brands and find out how they excel on Facebook:
IBM Watson
IBM Watson is the new partnership between technology and humanity. The Facebook page is managed by two community managers, Mary Reisert and Jeremy Hodge, and follows the IBM Social Computing Guidelines.
CB Insights
CB Insights analyzes data on private companies to create predictive reports and opportunities for the tech industry.
Accenture Digital
Accenture Digital pledges for the power of technology in big corporations and with their expertise and capabilities helps them to innovate.
World Economic Forum
World Economic Forum is a not-for-profit foundation committed to improving the state of mind of the world.
How to use Facebook insights for IoT products' messaging and positioning
Get insights about their Facebook audience
IBM Watson
In last 30 days, IBM Watson got new followers from the United States 33.8%, followed by India 17.1%, Brazil, 6.1% and Mexico 4.9%.
Both in comments and reactions, the male was the most active gender during the last 30 days.
CB Insights
In the last 30 days, CB Insights attracted new followers on the page from the United States 58%, India 8.4%, Brazil 2.4%, and Italy 1.9%.
Both in comments and reactions, the male was the most active gender, but in the last 14 days, they lost their interest in Facebook stories.
Gartner
Lots of people from the United States liked the Gartner' Facebook page during the last 30 days, followed by India 13.4%, Brazil 9.2% and the United Kingdom 3.2%.
In comments and reactions, in the last 30 days, men and women equally interacted with the Facebook page.
Accenture Digital
Accenture Digital in the last 30 days gained the most interest in India with 17.5%, then in the United States with 13.8%, Brazil 11.8% and Italia with 8%.
Not so many comments and reactions in their community in the last 30 days.
World Economic Forum
In the last 30 days, World Economic Forum encountered new fans from India 17.8%, followed by 13.6%, Pakistan 7.4%, Mexico 5.2% and United Kingdom 3.9%.
Both in comments and reactions, the male was the most representative gender.
Takeaways
Men from the United States are more interested in IoT news and products than women, and not so many people from Europe are active in these communities.
How often they post
IBM Watson
IBM Watson posted in the last 30 days 1 or 2 posts per day.
CB Insights
In the last 30 days, CB insights posted on average 1 or 2 posts per day.
Gartner
When it comes to posting, Gartner disrupted the trend in the last 30 days and posted around 10 to 15 posts per day.
Accenture Digital
Accenture Digital didn't post so much in their community; maybe that's why their fans didn't engage within the community.
World Economic Forum
World Economic Forum is an outlier in Facebook content. They posted more than 45 posts per day.
Takeaways
As Dagmara Sitek, co-founder Coucify suggested yesterday in a Facebook conversation, before establishing the editorial calendar make sure, you have in mind the community behavior: "I would not recommend anyone to post 2,4,6, or any other number of posts because it depends on community's size. If you can reach the majority of your community with one post per day and this has more positive impact on its engagement than 2 or more posts you should stick with it."
What type of content they share on Facebook
IBM Watson
IBM Watson posted on their Facebook page links plus descriptions in the last 30 days.
CB Insights
CB Insights shared photos with links and description, but they didn't get a higher engagement.
Gartner
During the last 30 days, Gartner played a lot with their content for a higher engagement rate. They posted photos, links, descriptions and videos.
Accenture Digital
Accenture Digital shared just 5 videos in the last 30 days.
World Economic Forum
World Economic Forum posted videos and links with descriptions in the last 30 days.
Takeaways
Always play with the content on your Facebook page. Sometimes, videos increase the posts' engagement, but awesome pictures are awesome. In social media, in general, visual is a major factor for a higher engagement rate. Tweak your communication with playful images.
How the Facebook community reacts to their stories
IBM Watson
During the last 30 days, the community of IBM Watson loved their posts. Love is a predominant reaction on their Facebook page.
CB Insights
Not so many reactions on their Facebook page during the last 30 days.
Gartner
Even if they posted between 10 to 15 posts per day, the community didn't get back with WOW or LOVE reactions.
Accenture Digital
Not a great month for Accenture Digital on their Facebook page.
World Economic Forum
When you play with your content people will follow you. The World Economic Forum had the most engaged an engaged on Facebook and people were wowed by their content.
Takeaways
Ask people for advice when you don't know what to do next. Invite your community to be part of your strategy, let them be involved in your story. The community defines your story, so create content for them, not for you.
Wrapping up
Don't be so scared to start a business for a non-sexy niche. Do your homework, learn from the top leaders and influencers and:
