Monthly Performance Review - The Facebook Audience Of Top Five Tech Publishers

Facebook pages' analysis - July report

· Monthly review,Competitive Analysis,Facebook Insights

After publishing two monthly performance reviews: US Arlines Industry Report and Top Five Female Social Media Influencers, I was wondering what's the most important metric for you as a digital marketer.

What are the most intriguing Facebook stats which give you the most valuable insights?

In my case, I'm always looking for stats which help me understand the buyer persona and the users' needs.
My challenge in the next reports is to give you insights about the Facebook audience of different brands or businesses.

Today, I'll show you community insights of these top 5 tech publishers:

This Facebook pages' analysis is representative for July 2017 and it reveals insights about:

  1. Engagement evolution per day
  2. Reactions daily evolution
  3. When people comment on the Facebook pages
  4. Gender analysis in comments and reactions
  5. The most active countries

Insights about the Facebook audience of TechCrunch, Tech Insider, The Next Web, The Verge and Wired

TechCrunch - Facebook audience's analysis

TechCrunch is "number one guide for all things tech", and it published 926 posts in the last 30 days.

It has more than 2M+ Facebook fans with an Engagement Rate/Post of 0.013% and an Engagement Rate/Page of 11.78%.

Engagement evolution per day

When it comes to shares, comments, and reactions, fans are more eager to choose likes, wow, haha, sad, angry or love reactions, and not letting comments on the Facebook page.

Reactions daily evolution

The most used reaction was the Wow, their editorial team succeeded on surprising the fans.

When people comment to TechCrunch's page

If you look at this graph, you'll say that fans are interacting with the TechCrunch's page in the afternoon. But that's not correct.

Correlate this data with the "The most active countries" graph and calculate the specific hours of each region/country.

Socialinsider.io shows you the GTM-hour - the exact time that Facebook gives you. For a granular Facebook audience, you have to adjust the data with the right hours.

The most active countries

Top five active countries is:

  1. United States - 31.2%
  2. India - 17.3%
  3. United Kingdom - 3.5%
  4. Pakistan - 3.2%
  5. Brazil - 3.0%
Gender analysis in comments and reactions

Both in reactions and comments the male is the representative gender.

    Tech Insider - Facebook audience's analysis

    Tech Insider has more than 11M+ fans and they post about tech, science, culture, and innovation.

    In the last 30 days, they posted 2671 posts with an Engagement Rate/Post of 0.018% and an Engagement Rate/Page of 49%.

    Engagement evolution per day

    Most of their fans shared the content on June 14th which is a peak in their engagement evolution curve. On June 14th the number of shares surpassed the number of reactions.

    Reactions daily evolution

    The fans are WOW-ed by the Tech Insider's content, and that's good because it keeps them engaged with the page.

    The second most used reaction is LOVE, so someone from their editorial team should celebrate these days.

    When people comment to Tech Insider's page

    Dealing with a granular Facebook audience, always compare this graph with the "The most active countries" graph.

    The most active countries

    Top five active countries is represented by:

    1. United States - 22.8%
    2. India - 13.&%
    3. Phillippines - 7.3%
    4. Pakistan - 5.4%
    5. Malaysia - 3.6%
    Gender analysis in comments and reactions

    Male is a representative gender both in comments and reactions.

      The Next Web - Facebook audience's analysis

      The Next Web's Facebook page is "our source for opinionated perspectives on tech news for Generation T."

      It has more than 1M+ fans, and they posted in the last 30 days 591 posts.

      More than 20k+ talked about The Next Web with an Engagement Rate/Post of 0.026% and an Engagement Rate/Page of 15.287%.

      Engagement evolution per day

      Their engagement evolution has a peak on June 18th when the number of shares almost equals the number of reactions.

      Reactions daily evolution

      The most used reaction on the Facebook page is HaHa, followed by the WOW reaction.

      When people comment to The Next Web's page

      We might say that most of their fans comment in the afternoon, but looking at their active countries, it's complicated. Because of their granular audience (The United States, India, Pakistan), we can not confirm the rights hours of comments.

      For a precise analysis, add to this graph the graph of "The most active countries." and correlate the stats.

      The most active countries

      The most active countries are:

      1. United States - 16.6%
      2. India - 15.5%
      3. Pakistan - 4.8%
      4. Philippines - 3.6%
      5. Egypt - 3.4%
      Gender analysis in comments and reactions

      Male is a representative voice in comments and reactions for this page.

      The Verge - Facebook audience's analysis

      The Verge has more than 3M+ fans and it "covers life in the future."

      They published in the last 30 days 1029 posts, and they encountered an Engagement Rate/Post of 0.023% and an Engagement Rate/Page of 23.83%.

      Engagement evolution per day

      Reactions are the most common language on their page, followed by shares.

      Reactions daily evolution

      At the beginning of the month, the most used reaction was WOW, but the month ended with a glorious evolution of SAD reactions.

      Hours people comment on Facebook

      Due to their granular audience on Facebook, the Verge has to correlate the graph of "Hours people comment" with the graph of "The most active countries."

      The most active countries on Facebook

      Five most active countries on The Verge's Facebook page are:

      1. United States - 24.8%
      2. India - 14.%
      3. Philippines - 5.9%
      4. Pakistan - 4.5%
      5. Brazil - 3.7%
      Gender analysis in comments vs. reactions

      Again, the male is a representative voice on their Facebook page both in comments and reactions.

      Wired - Facebook audience's analysis

      Wired published in the last 30 days 815 posts and they have an Engagement Rate/Post of 0.028% and an Engagement Rate/Page of 23.149%.

      Engagement evolution per day

      Their engagement evolution had a peak on June 19th when the number of shares exceeded the number of comments.

      Reactions daily evolution

      Most of their fans are WOW-ed by their content and the second most used reaction is LOVE.

      When people comment on The Verge's page

      They face with a granular Facebook audience which triggers different hours of comments.

      The most active countries

      Five most active countries are:

      1. United States - 35.5%
      2. India - 9.7%
      3. United Kingdom - 4.5%
      4. Canada - 3.4%
      5. Brazil - 3.4%
      Gender analysis in comments vs. reactions

      Male is the most representative gender both in comments and reactions.

      Final thought

      All the media publishers are in the battle of sharing the content. An increased number of shares give them authority in the industry. These top 5 tech publishers write content for the male gender. Most of their fans are silent, they interact with WOW, LOVE or HaHa reactions.

