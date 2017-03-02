Become a Socialinsider.io partner
Get paid to share your ♥ for socialinsider.io
We have for you
Industry-leading Payouts
Earn 25% from each new customer you refer for the first year they stay with us
Monthly commission payouts
Our customers love us and we work every day to make their lives better
Friendly support team and creative resources
FAQs
What is the socialinsider.io Affiliate Program?
The socialinsider.io Affiliate Program allows you to make money by referring customers to our site. We offer you links to place on your site, blog, or channel. When someone becomes a paid user through those links, we give you a commission! Or you can just heads up us 'hey, my friend Fred Flintstone will purchase next week' - this works too.
Can i really refer clients just by word of mouth?
Yes, if you don't want them knowing you're a partner of ours. Sell them offline and just tell us about it before they buy. When they purchase we'll link that sale to your affiliate account.
Who will handle customer happiness after the purchase?
Don’t worry. We will take care of all purchases, order processing, and customer service for all the friends you refer. All you have to do is to share your affiliate link; we have the rest covered for you!
Where can I get the graphics and links for my site/blog?
You'll get an unique link to share with your audience in your referral dashboard.
How much can I earn from each referral?
25% of each month's payment for the whole first year a customer stays with us. And our customers are loyal.
When will I get paid?
We do monthly payouts via paypal. You can see your expected earnings in your account. You need at least 2 successful referrals to start getting paid.
What if a card fails or fraud is detected?
If credit card charges are reversed due to a dispute or credit card fraud, the commission will be cancelled.
If we detect suspicious activity, we will contact you immediately, and revoke your affiliate status.
How do I join the Socialinsider Affiliate Program?
Fill in the form below and it will lead you to our affiliate portal. Take 10 seconds to register there and claim your unique referral link immediately! How you spread the word is up to your creativity.
How it works
In three easy steps
Become a partner
Join our referral program right here on this page. ↓
Refer new clients
Refer new customers via campaigns or even by word of mouth then telling us about it
Get paid
We'll pay you 25% of what we charge the referred clients for the first year. Monthly payouts